Miami Fashion Week returns with parties, runway shows and other fun stuff

Antonio Banderas, at the Miami Fashion Week gala. Getty Images / Miami Fashion W

Miamians, we know about a lot of things.

And one of those things is we know how to dress.

That’s why we were glad to hear Miami Fashion Week is back for another round.

Helmed for the third year by movie star Antonio Banderas, MFW starts up Thursday and runs through Sunday. Designers such as Spain’s Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Colombia’s Glory Ang, the Dominican Republic’s Jenny Polanco and Miami’s own Rene Ruiz will rock the runways. There will be informative panel discussions as well, held at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson campus.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The place to be? Ice Palace Studios, for a slew of shows, as well as photo booths and style swag.

Highlights include Friday’s benefit gala at Faena Forum with Banderas in attendance (and tuxedo-ed up).; an “Influencer’s” brunch and jewelry show at Seaspice 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and a closing party at 9 p.m. Sunday at Ice Palace.

Tickets: Individual shows from $90 and all day passes from $250; miamifashionweek.com