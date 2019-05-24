‘We still have fun even after 36 years’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ stars shooting episodes in South Florida

Two Coast residents appear on Wheel of Fortune Anquanette Sterling of Biloxi, and Mark Kirsch of Long Beach appear on episodes of the game show Wheel of Fortune that were broadcast on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Anquanette Sterling of Biloxi, and Mark Kirsch of Long Beach appear on episodes of the game show Wheel of Fortune that were broadcast on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day, 2019.

The Wheel of Fortune has gone south.

We’re talking geography, folks.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White are in our neck of the woods, shooting the long-running game show for episodes that will run next February.





“The Wheel takes South Florida!” reads the “Wheel of Fortune” website, which gives you updates of the crew’s whereabouts.

You can also keep track of the co-hosts’ comings and goings by checking the letter turner’s social media accounts.

White has been posting pictures of various locations on her Instagram. The show’s official account, @wheeloffortune, also has pics.





They seem to be enjoying themselves.

“We still have fun even after 36 years together on TV,” wrote White.

The TV personalities even hung out with local celebrities. White Instagrammed a selfie with “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett. The caption explained that his appearance was a “surprise visit” while the crew was in Daytona Beach.

Sajak and White also dined at Little Havana restaurant Cafe La Trova, and posed with the chef/owner Michelle Bernstein.

“Our final day in #SouthFlorida takes us from sandy beaches to the marshes of Everglades National Park!” says White in a Thursday snap, which shows her sitting on a giant lounge chair at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“WOF” airs 7 p.m. weeknights on WPLG-Channel 10.



