Did Dennis Rodman slap a man at a Delray Beach bar? Cops are investigating

Dennis Rodman was reportedly acting up at own his birthday party on Friday night.

TMZ Sports first reported that the former NBA star slapped someone while living it up at Buddha Sky Bar in Delray Beach.

Rodman, who turned 58 on May 13, was not arrested in the alleged incident, but cops are investigating.

According to the incident report from the Delray Beach Police Department, Miami resident Jeff Soulouque told authorities that he was invited to the basketball legend’s’s afterparty by a friend.

While hanging out on the rooftop bar, Soulouque claims he was talking to someone who was directly behind Rodman, when suddenly, the celebrity athlete ”unprovokedly turned around and smacked him.”

Right after the supposed slap, “Rodman then immediately began apologizing for the incident and was very sentimental about it,” reads the report.

Soulouque says Rodman, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, then invited him to an event the next day “to make up for” what happened.

The next morning, the 30 year old woke up with some swelling on the left side of his face and decided to press charges.

No swelling was observed by the officer who wrote the police report.

Rodman’s attorney Lorne Berkeley told TMZ that zip, zero, nada happened that night.





“I’ve spoken with people who were with Dennis the entire night of the alleged incident at Buddha Sky Bar. No one saw any such incident occur and Dennis was sober the entire night,” Berkeley said in a statement. “Currently the matter is in its preliminary stages but we fully expect after a thorough investigation that no such incident will be substantiated. Dennis denies any such incident occurred.”

The police report says a witness — the friend who invited Soulouque to the party — corroborated his story.

Currently, Delray Beach cops are attempting to retrieve video of what went down that night from the business.