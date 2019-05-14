Are you a karaoke queen? Univision’s new talent show is looking for women who can sing

Natti Natasha Pina Records

Do you have what it takes to be the next Becky G?

Univision is looking for you.

The Spanish-language network is holding an open casting call for an upcoming a Sunday night competition show, “Reina de la Canción.” Translation: Females only, please.

Univision describes it like this: “A brand new, female-only reality competition looking for and developing the next music phenomenon to conquer Latino audiences worldwide. With her voice, personality, charisma and stage presence, the chosen ‘Queen of the Song’ will be the total performer.”

The show, shot in Miami, is hosted by “Calma” singer Pedro Capó; Natti Natasha, Joss Favela and Olga Tañón sit on the judges’ panel.

“Reina” will have Daddy Yankee on board as well, as executive producer. The reggaeton star’s role will be to “identify, motivate and empower the contestants,” he said.

“As I step into this role, I look forward to finding the next big female star, the next ‘Reina,’” said Daddy in a statement. “I look forward to the challenge of putting my vision to work on producing an incredible show alongside the Univision production team. Together, we will create an authentic and entertaining experience for the audience.”

Start priming those pipes now: Open casting calls will be held across the country. First stop: Miami. The auditions begin at 8 a.m. on June 1 at Univision Network, 9405 NW 41st Street in Doral.

You must be at least 18 and familiar with all Latin music genres, from regional Mexican to pop, ballads, reggeatón, tropical and more.