Somebody stole Wynwood Yard’s famous sign - and the owner wants it back or else

The Wynwood Yard , which closed earlier this month, is missing its iconic sign.

As if it’s not sad enough that Wynwood Yard has closed, now somebody has stolen its iconic sign.

The sign - which reads “This Magical Space Was Created for You” - disappeared from the Yard on Saturday, according to Wynwood Yard’s Instagram account. The venue, a pop-up culinary incubator, has been closed since May 5 to make way for new development.

The Yard took to Instagram to seek out the perpetrator.

“This sign is the personal property of Yard owner Della Heiman and it’s very treasured by our whole Yard team as an iconic symbol of The Wynwood Yard,” the post read.





“We - sadly - have an informational lead that specifically points to someone affiliated with our community. We’re so disappointed that this happened because it violates our community values on every level. Because we realize that maybe someone did this thoughtlessly or without malice, and didn’t realize its value or realize they were committing a crime, we want to make this known.”

And then the post issued a timeline for a return.

“If this sign is returned by noon tomorrow - Tuesday 5/14 - we will accept it back without penalty, no questions asked. If not, we’re sad to say that we’ll be opening up a police investigation and pressing charges. We’re more interested in getting the sign back than in punishment, so we hope to get it back in 24 hours.”

The newest incarnation of the Yard, The Doral Yard, is scheduled to open in Downtown Doral this fall.