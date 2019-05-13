Billy Ray Cyrus is the last person you would expect to see at Rolling Loud. He can thank Lil Nas X

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X at Rolling Loud 2019 performing ‘Old Town Road.’ Handout

Proving that the Rolling Loud Festival wasn’t just a hip hop hootenanny, the always game to cross over country star Billy Ray Cyrus stunned the crowd Sunday night when he appeared on stage to perform the runaway country trap sensation “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X.

The crowd lost their minds when Billy Ray hit the stage whose wife Tish was watching glowingly at the foot of the stage.

Who knew that the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner would be making hip hop crowds go nuts decades later? Anyway, daughter Miley was also there, celebrating Mother’s Day and watching her daddy be a crossover hip hop star.

Billy Ray Cyrus showed up at Miami’s biggest hip hop festival, Rolling Loud, to perform ‘Old Town Road’ with Lil Nas X. Handout

Before heading onstage Father Cyrus was seen peeking out at the crowd from backstage and looking pretty awestruck, almost like the fans did when he appeared. The performance was well timed, as the video for “Old Town Road” is set to debut any day now.

The single is currently at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X have a huge hit on their hands with ‘Old Town Road.’ Mike Handout

Lil Nas X has now become an unlikely country star but he’s ready for it, tweeting, “ If u had a yee haw ass song go number 1 for weeks you would be wearing the shit too.”