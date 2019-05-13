Cardi B pours water on her Rainbow Brite weave at Rolling Loud

Cardi B at Rolling Loud. Handout

This year, Rolling Loud had everything: From Cardi B in NSFW outfits to arrest rumors (Official statement: “Kodak Black was not arrested at Rolling Loud. He was arrested on his way to the festival and we have no knowledge of what led to the arrest since he was not on festival property.”) to false alarm shooting scares that were just fights, to well, just really good music.





But back to Cardi B. The Bronx-born rapper showed no signs of sweating a recent $1 million defamation suit by a blogger as she took the stage in a revealing hot pink bodysuit, sparkling St. Laurent booties and down-to-there rainbow-colored hair.

Cardi B pours water over her head at Rolling Loud in May 2019. Handout

The mom of almost one-year-old baby Kulture kept cool on stage by pouring water over her head. She debuted a duet with her husband Offset called “Clout,” which was a huge highlight of opening night. At one point, she ran on stage with half a head of her extensions, not seeming to give any effs in the world at that moment.

Cardi B and Offset at Rolling Loud 2019. Handout

On Mother’s Day, Cardi posted a precious video of her baby and her first Mother’s Day ever. She was overheard off camera telling her kid, “Take that out ya mouth.” Spoken like a true mother.