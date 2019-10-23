What’s in your Starbucks mug?: A Miami soccer parent’s survival guide

On the sidelines

Kids’ soccer isn’t just a sport. It’s a lifestyle.

The parents’ job involves waking up at the crack of dawn, driving our little athletes from A to B, setting up our chairs on the sidelines, clapping like crazy, then doing it all over again. Every. Single. Weekend. For. Ever.

Here’s a survival guide on how the adult cheerleaders stay sane.

We got you.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Get Comfortable

Invest in a good chair, one that can fold easily like an umbrella and fit in your hot mess of a trunk. For the love of all that is holy: Shell out a little extra for a chair that has the canopy attached. It’s never not going to rain.

Me time

It’s perfectly acceptable to indulge in your favorite adult beverage from time to time to enhance the game-watching experience, but you don’t want people judging you. Camouflage is key. Starbucks carries some fancy insulated travel tumblers. It can also be used for coffee.

Stay charged

Since you will be nowhere near a wall socket for hours, a portable charger is your BFF.

Don’t burn

Protect your rapidly aging skin with SPF of at least 1000. We prefer ones with a little bug repellent — and concealer. Yassss.

Know the terms

If you don’t know such crucial terms as “off sides,” “yellow card” and “corner kick,” then you will be an outcast.

Look cute

Just kidding. You are going to be outside all day. You will look busted. Find a pair of shades that covers your entire face, a hat and some athleisure so you can look like you plan to do yoga later.