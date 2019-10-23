LOL
What’s in your Starbucks mug?: A Miami soccer parent’s survival guide
Kids’ soccer isn’t just a sport. It’s a lifestyle.
The parents’ job involves waking up at the crack of dawn, driving our little athletes from A to B, setting up our chairs on the sidelines, clapping like crazy, then doing it all over again. Every. Single. Weekend. For. Ever.
Here’s a survival guide on how the adult cheerleaders stay sane.
We got you.
Get Comfortable
Invest in a good chair, one that can fold easily like an umbrella and fit in your hot mess of a trunk. For the love of all that is holy: Shell out a little extra for a chair that has the canopy attached. It’s never not going to rain.
Me time
It’s perfectly acceptable to indulge in your favorite adult beverage from time to time to enhance the game-watching experience, but you don’t want people judging you. Camouflage is key. Starbucks carries some fancy insulated travel tumblers. It can also be used for coffee.
Stay charged
Since you will be nowhere near a wall socket for hours, a portable charger is your BFF.
Don’t burn
Protect your rapidly aging skin with SPF of at least 1000. We prefer ones with a little bug repellent — and concealer. Yassss.
Know the terms
If you don’t know such crucial terms as “off sides,” “yellow card” and “corner kick,” then you will be an outcast.
Look cute
Just kidding. You are going to be outside all day. You will look busted. Find a pair of shades that covers your entire face, a hat and some athleisure so you can look like you plan to do yoga later.
Comments