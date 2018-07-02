How to use the word ‘dale’ as illustrated with a Cuban party platter "Dale" is a word with many uses. Watch this Miami.com video explaining several ways to use the word "dale" as illustrated with a Cuban party platter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Dale" is a word with many uses. Watch this Miami.com video explaining several ways to use the word "dale" as illustrated with a Cuban party platter.







‘Dale’ is a word with many uses.

We all know that the word “dale” is one of the Spanish language’s most utilitarian words. The literal translation is “go ahead,” but its uses are myriad. Now that Pitbull, the man who basically has a patent on the phrase, has opened his ILov305 bar in Biloxi, we think it is important to help everyone understand the situations that we in Miami know merit a “dale.” We illustrated them using a Cuban party platter full of pastelitos and croquetas. Because we were hungry.







Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Agreement

The guy in the gray shirt just brought a Cuban Party Platter to work. Everyone agrees this is a good thing, so everyone says, “DALE!”

Peer pressure

This girl thinks that she shouldn’t eat a croqueta because she is watching her weight. Her friend is not hearing that. “Dale!” he says. Croquetas are life.

To end a conversation

So this guy on the left has to go take a call. But he will be right back, and he really wants his friend to save him a croqueta. End of chat. “Dale!”

When your jam comes on

As everyone enjoys the Cuban party platter, this guy is playing music at work. Everybody likes the song. Everyone goes “Dale.”

To be polite

These two reached for the same croqueta. “Dale,” says the guy in the gray shirt, because he is a gentleman.

When you’re mad

His conference call is over and this guy has returned to chow down on the croquetas he told his friend to save him. But they are gone. “Dale, eat all the croquetas!,” he screams with heavy sarcasm.