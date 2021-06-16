Fresco y Más turns 5 this week, and it’s celebrating its birthday with 5 free events

Employees of the Winn Dixie-affiliated Fresco y Más in Hialeah celebrate the store’s opening in June 2016. The chain opened its first location in 2016 in Hialeah and has since expanded to 27 locations, catering to Hispanic communities in South, Southwest, and Central Florida.

Fresco y Más turns 5 this week. No birthday is complete without a party, so the company will host five birthday celebrations at various locations on Saturday afternoon.

Fresco y Más, a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, was created to “serve as a community hub for families wishing to create authentic Hispanic meals,” according to a press release from the company.

At the celebrations on Saturday, June 19, there will be live music, entertainment, giveaways, gift cards offering a chance to win up to $500, and free samples. The celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m., and attendance is free.

Events will be held at:

5850 N.W. 183rd St., Hialeah

541 W. 49th St., Hialeah

948 S.W. 67th Ave., Miami

3701 N.W. Seventh St., Miami

18300 S.W. 137th Ave., Miami

Tuesday, in an early start to the birthday celebration, free cafecito was available at many Fresco y Más locations.

Customers who download the Fresco y Más app and sign up for Fresco y Más through June 21 can receive a 20x Mystery Bonus points multiplier. (Directions on how to download the app are at www.frescoymas.com/mysterybonus

Customers are also encouraged to download the Fresco y Más app ahead of time to participate in Saturday’s events.





