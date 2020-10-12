Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

Miami com

Home of the biggest slice on Miami Beach opens new restaurant with frozen Negronis

Pizza Bar & Lalani Productions

Guess who’s coming to West Avenue?

Pizza Bar, which opened its first location next to the Loews Miami Beach and Ritz Carlton South Beach in 2009, has opened a new location, right next to Bodega Taqueria y Tequila.

The menu at the new spot, which boasts a rustic but modern vibe, isn’t exactly the same as the menu at the Collins Avenue restaurant, which says it sells the biggest slice on South Beach.

At the new restaurant, it’s not so much about the slices. You can order the 30-inch pizzas with your favorite toppings or try a special pizza like the Proscuitto, with garlic sauce, mozzarella, truffle oil, Proscuitto, arugula, grated Parmesan and basil.

Pizza Bar Interior (3) (Photo Credit - Pizza Bar & Lalani Productions).jpg
The interior of the new Pizza Bar in South Beach. Pizza Bar & Lalani Productions
Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But you won’t get bored, because there are new items, too, including a Sicilian pie that’s only for sale on Fridays. The restaurant will also serve cauliflower-crusted pizzas, new appetizers and salads and specialty drinks like frozen Negronis.

You can sit at a high top table or a booth, while a roll-up garage door makes the restaurant into an outdoor spot year round. Don’t want to eat in? No problem. Pizza Bar also delivers until midnight. The restaurant plans to add late-night hours eventually.

Pizza Bar

Where: 1222 16th St., Miami Beach

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Pizza Bar Exterior (Photo Credit - Pizza Bar & Lalani Productions).jpg
The exterior of Pizza Bar in South Beach. Pizza Bar & Lalani Productions
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service