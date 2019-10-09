After dark, Jungle Island transforms into a dazzling lantern festival perfect for the ‘gram

SHARE COPY LINK

Drive by Jungle Island on the MacArthur Causeway after the sun goes down and you’ll see a magical, colorful scene.

That’s Luminosa! Festival of Lights, inspired by the famed Chinese Lantern Festival.

Through Jan. 8, 2020, the popular zoo/action park is full of dozens of handcrafted lanterns everywhere. Paths are lined with illuminated butterflies, birds, alligators, flowers, even people and a South Beach style street. There are 1 million LED lights in all.

Needless to say, make sure your phones are charged.

“Luminosa! at Jungle Island is certain to be one of the most Instagrammable and talked about events of the season,” says Curtis Crider, Jungle Island’s general manager. “Between the rich history behind the festival and its beautiful pageantry set within a jungle-like setting, this must-see installation will be a celebration of two cultures coming together and the rebirth of an iconic South Florida attraction.”

Luminosa Cortesía Zigong Lantern Group

To get the full effects of this gorgeous fest it has to be dark (obvio). The attraction opens after Jungle Island closes at 5 p.m. and general admission ticket holders depart.

Luminosa Handout

Before the sun goes down, Luminosa ticket holders can still enjoy the park, which has a bird show at 5:30 and an acrobat show at 6 p.m. included in the price. There are also food vendors and bars set up around the property, as well as a sweet champagne lounge.

Details: Luminosa! is open from 5-10 p.m. daily (after regular Jungle Island hours end) at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami. Tickets are $35.95 per adult, $30.95 per child and are separate from regular admission to the park. 305-400-7000, www.jungleisland.com.