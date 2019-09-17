In 1968 this funky Coconut Grove shop paid $100 in rent. This month it had to move out

Maya Hatcha, an ethnic boutique in Coconut Grove, and owner Vivian Jordan have found a new home.

The oldest shop in Coconut Grove - which has been open since the rent was actually affordable - has shut down the Grand Avenue location where it opened more than 50 years ago, according to the Coconut Grove Grapevine blog.

But it’s not going far. The funky little boutique is just moving down the street, which should please Grove residents, shoppers and owner Vivian Jordan, who opened the store with her sister Sylvia in 1968 (a year before Grove icon Monty’s opened nearby).

“I’m still in love with the Grove; it’s been my life,” Jordan told the Miami Herald in 2018, when she first contemplated having to leave the neighborhood. “The Grove is where Maya Hatcha was born and where it should stay.”

Vivian Jordan, owner of Maya Hatcha, the oldest retail store in Coconut Grove. Linda Robertson lrobertson@miamiherald.com

Stay it will, for now. Maya Hatcha, known for fabrics, leather goods, incense and fashions as well as indigenous crafts and jewelry, will share a space with the surf shop Catch A Wave at 2985 Grand Avenue, according to the Coconut Grove Grapevine.

The blog also reports that the plan is for five or six stores to share the space.

Maya Hatcha was a victim of rising rents, according to the Herald. Jordan’s rent in 1968 was $100 a month; in 2018 it had risen to $3,000 as Grove development blossomed, including the new CocoWalk.