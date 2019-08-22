Dread going to Miami International Airport? Here’s why it just got more welcoming

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem talks to the media during press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Miami, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Admit it: You dread the airport. The hassle, the fees, the rush, the lines, the stale, expensive food.

But Miami International Airport is about to get a little less stressful. Or so we hope.

Ten local celebrities are lending their voices to greet visitors and passengers at MIA in a new campaign to make the hub a kinder, gentler place.

You’ll start hearing people like NBA champions Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat, Grammy winner Willy Chirino and singer and telenovela star Jencarlos Canela, over the sound system at 30 minute intervals starting Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

To promote Voices of MIA, the airport has a rotating image posted on digital monitors throughout the ticketing areas displaying the Miami Heat logo and headshots of Chirino and Canela.

“MIA just got a little more Miami,” the image says. “Step into our airport and receive a warm welcome from personalities who call our community home.”

“We thank all of the hometown personalities who are participating in this campaign, which is representative of our diverse community,” said Aviation Director Lester Sola in a news release. “We are excited that our 45 million passengers will now be greeted by these celebrities who call Miami home.”