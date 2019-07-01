Walter Mercado’s life will be celebrated in this new exhibit. There will be so many capes

Walter Mercado, 2019 Courtesy of HistoryMiami

HistoryMiami Museum has long been a vital showcase for everything that is important and memorable about the Magic City.

But its next exhibition could be the most amazing exhibit ever. Because HistoryMiami is hosting a Walter Mercado exhibit.

WE KNOW. We screamed, too.

“Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado” will showcase the life and career and capes of the pop culture icon from his childhood in Puerto Rico to his years as an astrologer whose televised horoscopes reached more than 120 million Spanish-speaking viewers every day for more than 30 years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The exhibit, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of his first show, will display artifacts and ephemera and, most importantly, some of his jewelry and costumes. Please let there be capes. Please let there be lots of capes.

YES. There will be 12 capes on display, including one he wore during the Puerto Rican Pride parade in NYC, which was later worn by Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, so it is doubly magical.

Puerto Rican Flag Cape that will be on display. Courtesy of HistoryMiami

“We are excited to share the story of Walter Mercado here at HistoryMiami. So many of us grew up with the Puerto Rican icon in our living rooms as we listened to his predictions on television, and now his legacy will be shared on the walls of our museum for everyone to experience,” said Jorge Zamanillo, executive director of HistoryMiami Museum, in a press release.





Walter Mercado has been telling us how to be best for decades now, using the heavens as guidance. Even though we are unsure of what role Saturn plays in our daily lives, we obey his New Year’s instructions, even if they include plucking a white rose from a cemetery at midnight and burying it outside the county jail. Because Walter wants our lives to be great, and so do we.

The astrologer, who moved to New York in 2017 and writes a daily horoscope column for El Nuevo Herald, is excited about the exhibit, too. He will appear at the museum Aug. 3 for a special event; tickets are limited.

“After my homeland of Puerto Rico, Miami has been the most important city in my life and career. Miami has been a second home where I have lived and worked for many decades and a crucial place in the trajectory of sharing my message with global audiences,” Mercado said in a statement. “This moment is a great homecoming. I’m excited to share it with you all and I hope you’ll leave the museum feeling mucha paz y amor.”





Don’t worry, Walter. We’re feeling much love already.

“Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado”