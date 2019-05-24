This favorite Little Havana night spot now wants to feed you during the day

La Ventanita: Michelle Bernstein discusses being a woman chef before the Me Too movement Miami born chef Michelle Bernstein, winner of the James Beard award, discusses life as a woman chef years before Me Too over Cuban coffee, pastelitos and croquetas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami born chef Michelle Bernstein, winner of the James Beard award, discusses life as a woman chef years before Me Too over Cuban coffee, pastelitos and croquetas.

A Little Havana restaurant that GQ called one of the best new restaurants in America just gave us another reason to pop in - this time during daylight hours.

Cafe La Trova, the brainchild of Michelle and David Bernstein and Julio Cabrera, is adding a lunch menu starting May 28, and it will include what it calls a Three Course Express Lunch for $21.

You get to pick one item from each of three categories. First, choose one of the following: an empanada, a croqueta, a salad, queso frito or stewed garbanzos. (Guess what we’re going with?) For the main course, choose the Mi Cubana! sandwich, lechon con chicharrones or arroz con pollo. For dessert, you get flan or Michy’s Bread Pudding.

Not hungry enough for three courses? You can also order individual items a la carte.

Lunch is available at Cafe La Trova from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Happy hour runs from 4-7 p.m. daily.

Cafe La Trova

971 SW Eighth St, Miami