Proud to be from Hialeah? This Instagram account will make you even prouder

Rick Perez wants you to love Hialeah as much as he does.

This Hialeah native got a little tired of jokes at his hometown’s expense.

“Hialeah often gets a bad rap,” he says. “The perception of my city is based on a lot of negative stereotypes, so I thought about a way to showcase my own personal experience of growing up here, which was honestly great.”

The result: The Instagram account @hialeahlove1925, highlighting all that is awesome about Hialeah. Perez started the account about two years ago, hoping to change hearts and minds.

What does he love about the place?

“I love how welcoming Hialeah truly is, the genuine warmth of its residents and the way this city allows for so much upward mobility,” he says, adding that it’s “where so many success stories begin.”





We also love Hialeah, so Perez shared with us his favorite facts about what makes Hialeah great. We are on board with all of them.





Vicky Bakery was born there

All that is righteous and delicious in this world came from an oven in Hialeah.

A Hialeah guy landed on the moon

Nobody from Kendall ever landed on the moon, did they? No.





The Coppertone Girl went to Hialeah High

You can’t even begin to compete with this, Brickell.





Agua de Violetas was made in a Hialeah warehouse

That’s right. Hialeah is why your baby smells so good.





Florida loves flamingos because of Hialeah

So much better than your nasty seagulls, Miami Beach.

Lucy Lopez from Power 96 grew up there

What more proof do you need that the city is awesome?

The inventor of Flanigan’s opened his first lounge in Hialeah

If you live in Miami, you know Flanigan’s is life. And it all began in the wonder that is Hialeah.