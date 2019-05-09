Brickell’s new hot spot opens this summer on the Miami River

A rendering of the new Riverside complex on the Miami River.

There’s a new place to eat and drink and socialize in Brickell this summer - and it’s got a waterfront view.

The Riverside development, a venue with 120,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space and, scheduled to open in July on the Miami River in the beating, sweaty heart of downtown Miami.

The development, at Fifth Street and South Miami Avenue, will be home to six different restaurants, a tap room, beer garden and cafe and an event space for community use. A waterfront boardwalk will connect the venue to Brickell Avenue, and the boardwalk along the South Miami Avenue Bridge will be extended with an addition: art installations by Jeffrey Barone.

“In the concrete jungle that is Brickell, we wanted to create a unique oasis that will be anchored with a waterfront view, live entertainment, gastronomy, libations and special events,” said Riverside spokesman Marcelo Goulart in a press release.

Yes. Gastronomy and libations are definitely the stars of the show. There will be two full service restaurants: Awa, which will serve Asian cuisine, and a high-end steakhouse. There are also more casual, grab-and-go options from Le Chick, Morgan’s and Old Lisbon.





Miami River Brewery will also be on hand, serving up craft beer on tap that is going to taste exceptionally good on hot summer days. Expect a rotation of small batch specialty beers, with signature and seasonal brews and local collaborations. There’s an outdoor beer garden for your lounging pleasure, but if it gets too hot - and if you’ve spent August in Miami, you know it will- you can retreat indoors with your drink and watch sports on TV.

You can arrive by boat, Miami Metromover or car (street parking is available for the brave-hearted and the lucky). Either way, Riverside, which will be open for lunch and dinner daily, will be waiting.

Riverside