So what if you overslept? These egg-happy restaurants have you covered for breakfast

You are not going to want to miss the sandwiches, fancy or plain, at Laid Fresh.

We’re not sure what’s going on here, but eggs seem to making a comeback in Miami.

Not that they ever went away, especially not in the land of the endless weekend brunch (also the endless lines to get into a weekend brunch). But there are a couple of new additions you should know about.

One’s in Wynwood, one’s in downtown Miami.

Both of them know their way around an egg.

Laid Fresh

Breakfast sandwiches at Laid Fresh. Yes, we want one of each.

This egg-forward breakfast, brunch and lunch spot in the old home of Dizengoff and Federal Donuts in Wynwood (RIP) comes from the creators of Asian hot spot Kyu. Located across the street from a soon-to-open building of micro-units, it’s situated for success. If you want to check it out, we suggest going before it becomes a madhouse.

Everything we tried was terrific, from the fresh-squeezed orange juice (it better be great, it costs $7) to the beignets. You order at the counter then take a seat, maybe at the table with the Legos if you have kids or a nervous tic you want to calm. Or maybe put on a pair of Laid Fresh’s headphones and chill out to music (or get riled up, whichever you prefer).

Then order some coffee — Laid Fresh serves local favorite Panther coffee — and start eating.

You can play with Legos while you wait for your order even if you're not a kid.

What to order: We almost came to blows over The Laid Egg, eggs on top of an amazing crispy herb potato with hollandaise and bacon marmalade ($11). If you want a sandwich, the $9 simple soft scrambled eggs with brie and avocado is perfect (you can add bacon and be a carnivore if you want). If you like a little spice, try the fried egg sandwich with mozzarella, tomato, basil and chiles. Want to throw all caution and your keto diet to the wind? Go for an order of beignets (3 for $5).





Where: 250 NW 24th St., Miami

Open: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; closed Monday

The Egg Spot

You'll get better coffee here than you will at the Starbucks at the end of the block.

Across the street from Fratelli Milano is The Egg Spot (from the owners of Wynwood’s The Butcher Shop Garden & Grill). Meat plays a big role on the menu here, too, but Chef Michael will make your order any way you want. No meat? No bun? No problem.

You probably have to work a little harder to stumble across The Egg Spot, which is in downtown Miami and primarily serves office workers and tourists. But the weekend brunch — where you can grab a mimosa, beer, wine or sparkling wine — has already proved to be popular.

Chicken and waffles for the win.

What to order: The Matador sandwich ($8) comes with a chorizo patty, perfectly scrambled eggs, pepper jack, chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. The chipotle aioli is so good we could do shots of it. Another popular item is the Son of a Butcher, a sandwich with smoked brisket, eggs any style and chimichurri aioli ($8). But don’t sleep on the chicken and sweet potato waffles ($14).

Where: 28 SE First St., Miami

Hours: 7 a.m-7 p.m. daily