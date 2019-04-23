Cold beer, cocktails and vintage video games? We are definitely into this new North Beach bar

Inside Bob’s Yer Uncle, a new bar in North Beach. Photos by Bob's Your Uncle

The new Miami Beach bar Bob’s Your Uncle may have originated in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, but its casual, laid-back attitude feels a lot like South Florida.

Located in North Beach across from the Normandy Isle fountain, this neighborhood spot thrives on cold beer, specialty cocktails and vintage games to keep customers happy. There’s indoor and outdoor seating. If you prefer to socialize inside, you’ll see the wall of framed Bob photos (as in Marley, Ross, Dylan and Barker).

Also inside: classic board games and vintage arcade games like PacMan and Galaga.





The concept? Simplicity.

“We wanted to introduce Miami Beach to a simple gathering spot for everyone to enjoy themselves,” says co-owner Danielle Savin in a press release. “When guests visit Bob’s, we want their experience to be as simple as the name Bob.”

Who wants to play PacMan? viggo labbe

That works for us.

Some of the current cocktail favorites include the Miami Manhattan, made with Thomas Tew rum, Rough Ryder rye, Cocchi Storico vermouth and Cappelletti Aperitivo. There’s also Smoke the Mule, comprised of Duke & Dame whiskey, pineapple juice, smoke and salt bitters and ginger beer.

And of course there are drinks named after Bob. The Ricky Bobby blends Bobby’s gin, lemon juice and club soda. Bob’s Old Fashioned is Rittenhouse rye, smoke bitters and demerara. We think you’ll find something to like on this menu.

Happy hour runs from 3-7 p.m., with $6 well drinks, some draft beers, beer and shot specials and house wine by the glass. So raise a glass to the Bob of your choice.

Grab a quiet table for two outside. viggo labbe

Bob’s Your Uncle