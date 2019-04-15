Find Easter brunch, dinner and cocktails at these Miami restaurants. Yes, Easter cocktails are a thing.

Handout

Bust out your linen and your sundresses, because Easter is right around the corner. If you haven’t made plans yet, fear not — we’ve rounded up the best places in Miami to get your brunch on this Sunday. Whether you’re looking to celebrate with family or just sip bubbly with your besties, these spots promise to deliver an Easter experience that’s sweeter than a Cadbury egg.

AD LIB

James Beard Award-winning Chef Norman Van Aken has teamed up with Executive Pastry Chef Hedy Goldsmith at the new Coral Gables-based restaurant AD LIB. If you’ve not yet been to the modern-American eatery, make a reservation for brunch this Sunday. Must-try dishes that will be served exclusively for Easter include Belgian waffles with warm bananas foster, lemon cross buns served with whipped honey butter, and a festive Easter Bunny Cake — the team’s take on the classic hummingbird cake. Music ensemble Sofilla will provide the tunes.

Details: 2415 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; www.adlibgables.com





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal







Phuc Yea

In celebration of Easter, Phuc Yea will serve a special holiday-themed cocktail named the 10,000 Dong. It’s a matcha peach sour made with Japanese matcha, Fee Brothers peach bitters, Oxley Gin, Chartreuse Jaune, lemon and lime. It’s comes with a disclaimer — ‘for naughty bunnies only.’





Details: 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.phucyea.com





Seaspice

In contrast to Phuc Yea’s 10,000 Dong, Seaspice’s Easter cocktail is called El Conejo Bueno (in case you’re a gringo, that’s Spanish for ‘good bunny’). The blood orange cocktails mixes Ron Barceló Añejo, fresh carrot juice, garbanzo water, sugar, and a dash of salt.





Details: 422 North River Dr., Miami; www.seaspicemiami.com





The Balcony Las Olas

If you live in Broward, The Balcony’s four-course Easter brunch will be very convenient. If you don’t, it’s definitely worth the drive. Served from 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. and priced at $49 per person, the special feast includes your choice of an appetizer, salad, main course (think Chilean Sea Bass, roast chicken or an 8-ounce filet mignon) and beignets for dessert.





Details: 1309 East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.thebalconylasolas.com





Living Room

What’s better than Easter eggs? Alcohol. And Living Room at Faena has just the potion to put an extra spring in your step. Order the Lima Lima — made with pisco, basil syrup, watermelon, fresh lemon and egg whites — and you’ll see what we mean.





Details: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.faena.com/miami-beach/bar/living-room





Yard House

Head to any of Yard House’s locations — you’ll find them all across South Florida and Broward — for a casual and delicious Easter brunch serving up modern American brunch favorites, like avocado toast, machaca con huevos, and the famous Yard House Breakfast Burger, and bottomless drink packages including house beers, Bloody Marys and mimosas.





Details: for all locations, visit www.yardhouse.com





Habitat

At 1 Hotel South Beach, Habitat is a great choice to enjoy brunch on Easter Sunday. Served from noon until 3 p.m. and priced at $80 per person and $45 for children under 12, the delicious spread includes homestyle dishes like local snapper ceviche, doughnuts with spiked chocolate sauce, and brioche French toast. Dine indoors or al fresco on the outdoor terrace. If your’e joining for dinner between 7 and 9 p.m., you can opt for a three-course sustainable cooked supper featuring feral boar and lionfish, priced at $125 per person.





Details: 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.1hotels.com/south-beach/taste





Ariete

If you’re looking for Easter brunch options in Coconut Grove, Ariete is a great one. Chef Michael Beltran’s team will whip up a to-die-for Easter brunch buffet with signature brunch offerings like the frita benedict, guava and cream cheese pancakes, breakfast burritos, and a fresh seafood station. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and priced at $39 per person and $25 for children. Adults have the option to upgrade to bottomless mimosas for an additional $10.





Details: 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; www.arietemiami.com





Bourbon Steak

Fans of James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina need look no further than Bourbon Steak at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa for the ultimate Easter brunch buffet. Guests will get to pile their plates high with delectable options served at a plethora of stations while sipping bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys — all for $90. Children can dine for $39. Did we mention there will be an Easter egg hunt on the property?





Details: 19999 West Country Club Dr., Aventura; www.jwturnberry.com/aventura-restaurants/bourbon-steak





Chug’s

Executive Chef Michael Beltran (the mastermind behind Ariete) is opening his Cuban-American diner Chug’s just in time for Easter. It’s a great option if you’re planning on hosting an Easter party at home and want to pick up a box of take-home goodies that will impress all your guests. Pastelitos, ham and short rib croquetas, out-of-this-world blueberry and lemon curd pies — check. Just remember you must place your order by Thursday, April 18 for weekend pick-up.

Details: 3444 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; to place your order, call 786-495-6362





Gianni’s

If Instagram is your jam, you’ll find a picture-perfect setting for Easter dinner at Gianni’s in the iconic Villa Casuarina, formerly the Versace Mansion. Enjoy dishes from a new menu by Executive Chef Valter Mancini as you sip a 24-karat gold leaf cocktail and snap selfies by the villa’s famous 54-foot long pool tiled with the Versace Medusa logo.





Details: 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www.vmmiamibeach.com





Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden

Lush and whimsical, Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove is a brunch paradise. Make a reservation for Easter Sunday, and you’ll enjoy a la carte signature dishes like chicken and waffles and Challah French toast, bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas ($22 per person) and sultry sounds by a live jazz duo. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.





Details: 3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove; www.isabellescoconutgrove.com





Jaya at The Setai

Executive Chef Vijay Veen is curating a sumptuous Easter brunch this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., including Far East-inspired flavors and several dessert and raw bar selections. There will also be a deep-sea delicacy station featuring King crab, salt crusted fish and more. The brunch is priced at $145 per person and includes free-flowing Louis Roederer champagne, mimosas and Bloody Marys. Children can dine for $65.





Details: 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.thesetaihotel.com/culinary-experiences.php









