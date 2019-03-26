This Italian gem in Miami Beach is opening a new restaurant in Midtown, and we can’t wait

Via Emilia 9 is taking its talents to Midtown.
The Italian restaurant on Miami Beach, which features some seriously amazing homemade pasta and a warm and cozy atmosphere, is going upscale with the opening of its second Miami restaurant, Via Emilia Garden in Midtown. The brand also opened a restaurant in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood.
The elegant, 2,000-square-foot restaurant, designed by owners Chef Giancarlo “Wendy” Cacciatori and wife Valentina Imbrenda, will seat 100 in a modern setting. There will be an open kitchen, a garden with a retractable roof and an expanded market that sells homemade and imported Italian goods.
“We wanted to capture the essence of a romantic Italian eatery in Northern Italy,” said Imbrenda in a press release, adding that she hopes it will be “an ideal place” for date night. But don’t hesitate to hang out there with friends and family if romance isn’t on your menu.
The decor will be a bit different from that of the original restaurant: It includes 20 framed Nike sneakers from Italy’s popular retailer Slam Jam. You can buy them, but they’re $10,000 a pair.
So maybe just stick to the food, which is not a problem, believe us. (Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frías lists Via Emilia 9 as one of his go-to spots on Miami Beach). Via Emilia Garden will share Via Emilia 9’s menu, including its signature tortellini in broth with hand-rolled tortellini stuffed with proscuitto di Parma, parmigiano, mortadella, beef and pork.
Other highlights will include The Basket from the Emilia Romagna — that’s a charcuterie board to you. There’s tagliatelle with mushrooms, sausage and cream sauce and cotoletta alla Bolognese. Order from a variety of Italian wine and beer to complement your meal.
Via Emilia Garden is set to open around Memorial Day.
Via Emilia Garden
- Where: 3500 N. Miami Ave.
- Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon to 11 p.m. Sundays.
