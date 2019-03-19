Here’s everything to do at the new and improved Miami Open — besides watch tennis

Tennis, anyone?
Through March 31, the world’s top players are battling it out in one of the sport’s most exciting events: the Miami Open.
This year, the so-called fifth major of tennis has moved to the reimagined Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, a state-of-the-art complex with hip, cool offerings that could rival a night out on South Beach.
But watching tennis isn’t your only option. What used to be a parking lot at the stadium is now a hotbed of activity, with must-stop places, to dine, drink and unwind. Here’s what to do when you get there.
Eats
Oh, the places you’ll go. This year the Miami Open is all about the pop-ups. You can sample cuisine from hot restaurants such as Kiki on the River, Bourbon Steak, Novecento, SuViche and Casa Tua Cucina. If you’d prefer, grab casual eats from the ChiFa food truck folks and Australian-inspired coffee chain Bluestone Lane.
Drink
If you’re feeling fancy - watching tennis can do that to a person - pass by the Moet & Chandon Lounge for few sips of bubbly; order by the glass or bottle. If beer is more your thing, try the Stella Artois Lounge. Gin drinkers will appreciate the William Grant & Sons booth, which is highlighting the signature cocktail of the Miami Open, the MO Smash: Hendrick’s gin, blood orange liqueur, sour lemonade and soda water.
Take pictures
To say this venue is Instagrammable is an understatement. A handful of cabanas are decked out in bright colors to blow up your feed. A posing area has been set up where you can take a selfie with a giant ball with the background lit up in neon letters reading, “Game, Set, Smash.” Be sure to use the hashtag #miamiopen2019
Play
The East Terrace is the place to chill with casual seating inspired by Rome’s Spanish steps. There are also games of cornhole throughout the campus and opportunities to hit balls at the various fan stations. Do your best Serena Williams impression.
Art
Jonesing for a little culture? You got it. The Art Open Miami produced by the Art Miami fair features modern and contemporary paintings, prints, sculpture and photography for sale. The pavilion space houses six different galleries from the modern, post war, pop and street art movements with a focus on Latin America, with works from Botero and Soto as well as Andy Warhol and Frank Stella. Also on site: a mural by Wynwood’s own Jay Bellicchi called “Sacred Street Geometry.”
