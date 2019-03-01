Former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres begins treatment for cancer

With a positive spirit and a request to her followers to keep her in her prayers, former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres went on social media on Friday to announce that she will undergo her first radiation therapy for her skin cancer.
The Puerto Rican actress and model, who was the first wife of singer Marc Anthony, revealed in February that she was diagnosed with melanoma from a growing mole that she ignored. The cancer has not spread to other parts of her body, she announced Thursday, after getting back test results.
“And I’m so happy to give you good news ... last week’s tests show that my cancer is not spreading and has not reached any of my organs! Tomorrow, Friday, I start my first radiation treatment. I may get a little weak and have some muscle pain,“ the winner of the fifth season of “Mira que baila” wrote on Twitter.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
In an Instagram video that went viral, the former beauty queen mentioned a Netflix documentary, “Heal,” that reveals, through testimonials from spiritual leaders, doctors and people with chronic pain, the connection between the mind and health. It was her fans who recommended she watch it, she said, saying she felt their prayers, even from miles away.
“Because we are all connected,” said the 44-year-old actress.
She also thanked the countless displays of affection and solidarity that she has received since she made her illness known.
“I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all your prayers, your love and support in this difficult time in my life,” wrote Miss Universe 1993 in the text accompanying the video.
“Keep Praying, keep having me in your Prayers. I am forever Grateful to all of you and the mountains you all are being able to move for me,“ she added.
Radiation therapy for melanoma skin cancer focuses radiation on the tumor, lasts only a few minutes and is usually not painful, according to the American Cancer Society. However, it has side effects such as hair loss, fatigue and nausea.
Torres did not say how often she will need radiation therapy. In spreading the news in February, she acknowledged that her two children from her marriage to Anthony “are fine but very afraid. They know they have a warrior mother and that I always get back up. “
Comments