We found the most Miami dress ever. Perfect for brunch. Or marrying Pitbull.

No, Pitbull is not going to marry anyone at Miami.com.
But it would be great because we already have the perfect dress picked out. Behold the Dale! dress.
Yes, this woman is wearing a gown with the word Dale! emblazoned down the front. Obviously. The inspo, for those who are not incredibly fashion forward, comes from Dutch fashion house Viktor & Rolf, makers of gowns with any manner of cheeky slogans on the front.
The Dale! dress is the invention of ISA Couture Fabrics, a family-owned Wynwood fabric shop that has been selling unique and high-end fabrics to the world’s top fashion houses and Miami locals since 1962. If your fancy auntie wanted to make a custom gown to wear to your quinces, this is the place she went.
According to Jackie Castro, co-owner of ISA Couture Fabrics, the custom dress was made by in-house designers with tulle and an inner layer of organza fabric, and it took 18 hours to make.
But even if Pitbull doesn’t want to marry you, here are all the places in Miami you can wear this gorgeous gown.
To the ventanita
With this dress on, you better let me cut that line to get my colada.
In these streets
I don’t mind the heat if I have on my Dale! dress.
On a date
Why is he wearing shorts when I have on the world’s most amazing gown?
Next to a palm tree
You can really see some of the inspiration behind this dress. #nature
At the bus stop
Yeah, I ride the bus. And I do it in my Dale! dress.
