South Beach’s most buzzed-about new hotel is opening two new restaurants

When it opens in the former Park Central Hotel on Ocean Drive after a $110 million makeover, Celino South Beach Hotel will not only highlight tropical 1940s style. It will also be home to two new Navigate-designed restaurants.
Patrick Ochs, Corporate Executive Chef for INK Entertainment USA, plans to launch the Italian restaurant Pubblica Italiana and the Mediterranean concept Dalia at the hotel.
The concept for Dalia is simple elegance, according to INK. The restaurant will take a modern approach to classic dishes, often using a wood-fired oven. Pubblica Italiana will highlight artisanal breads and pastas and, one presumes, all sorts of other Italian delights that you won’t be able resist.
The restaurants are due to open sometime in April 2019.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
You’re going to want to investigate the bar situation, too.
There’s indoor and outdoor space. Outside, the space opens onto a courtyard, where live entertainment will be featured.
The indoor bar flows into the lobby and into Dalia. In both spots, bartenders will specialize in seasonally driven cocktails infused with spices.
In keeping with the 1940s tropical theme, the 132-room hotel will equip each room with a conga line kit with how-to guides, drums and cigars.
Celino South Beach
640 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
Comments