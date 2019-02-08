Got a reservation for Valentine’s Day dinner? Let us help you find the right spot

Have you already made plans with your boo for Valentine’s Day? If not, get on that pronto. Whether your sweetheart expects you to spend your last dime on a fancy dinner or knows you don’t get paid until next week, we have ideas that will help you make the most of Valentine’s Day in Miami.
Ball out with your bae
Market at EDITION
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Butternut squash agnolotti and shaved black truffles, roasted black bass and chewy chocolate meringue are on the V-Day menu at Market — all for $75 per person. Guests will also be able to choose from a set list of specials, plus $75 bottles of Moet Brut champagne served all evening long.
Market at EDITION, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; for reservations call 786-257-4600
Malibu Farm Miami Beach
Malibu Farm will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a five-course menu priced at $150 per person featuring mouthwatering specialties like pan seared sea bass, roasted citrus lamb chop, and more. And for spending $100 or more at the restaurant on Feb. 14, you’ll also get a complimentary beach pass for two redeemable for two complimentary beach chairs any Saturday or Sunday before Feb. 28.
Malibu Farm Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; for reservations call 305-674-5579
Quinto La Huella
Located in the heart of Brickell at the EAST Miami Hotel, Quinto La Huella serves up incredible Uruguayan food paired and an extensive cocktail and wine list. If you really want to up the romance, opt for a table on the restaurant’s outdoor patio.
EAST Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; for reservations call 786-805-4646
Il Mulino South Beach
Nobody does upscale Italian like Il Mulino, and on Valentine’s Day you can romance your partner over creamy burrata, champagne poached pear, Maine lobster risotto, and the very adorably-dubbed Ravioli di Amore with a three-course meal priced at $175 per person. You’ll also get to raise a complimentary glass of prosecco and feed each other chocolate covered strawberries once you’ve filled up on all those delicious dishes.
Il Mulino South Beach, 8401 1st St. Miami Beach; www.ilmulino.com/south-beach
Under $100 per person
The Local House
The Local House will offer diners a special Wine & Dine Valentine’s Day menu spotlighting three courses for just $49. You can choose from starter options like Blue Point oysters served with American Sturgeon caviar and vanilla mignonette, entrees lobster risotto and rosemary grilled NY strip steak, and desserts like key lime crème brulee. And for $15, you can pair your romantic dinner with unlimited wine.
The Local House, 400 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; for reservations call 786-230-8396
Icebox Café
Want to impress your love without breaking the bank? Icebox Café on Purdy Lounge is offering a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $45. It also includes your choice of a glass of champagne or a special Valentine’s Day Crush cocktail, made with Johnny Walker Black, Campari, Disaronno, bitters, simple syrup and blueberries. Bottom’s up!
Icebox Café, 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; for reservations call 305-538-8448
Vista
Love will definitely be in the air on Valentine’s Day at Vista — but so will the sounds of live music and the scent of delicious Italian-inspired delicacies like rose risotto, creamy scallop with Parmesan gratin, and lobster tail with truffle mashed potatoes. Guests dining at the Upper Buena Vista eatery will enjoy a four-course meal with prosecco priced at $75 per person.
Vista, 5020 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; www.vistamiamirestaurant.com
Matador Room at EDITION
Couples who choose to spend Valentine’s Day at Matador Room will savor four courses of Latin-flavored indulgences like caviar spicy tuna tartare with chipotle aioli, black truffle fritters, arroz con pollo and more for $85 per person. The restaurant will also offer it’s a la carte menu, along with $75 bottles of Moet Brut champagne throughout the night.
Matador Room at EDITION, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; for reservations call 786-257-4600
Seek + Find
The recently-opened Coral Gables dining concept will celebrate lovers all over Miami with live music and a three-course prix fixe menu for couples priced at $52 per person. The experience also includes a complimentary glass of champagne.
Seek + Find, 2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; www.seekandfind.com
Keep the night going
Basement Miami
After dinner, take your special someone to Basement Miami for some complimentary couples ice skating, then party it up at the nightclub with live beats, pulsing neon lights and drink specials like $5 glasses of rose, $5 mezcal shots, and $75 bottles of Moet Brut Champagne.
Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.basementmiami.com
The Anderson
If you’re the kind of couple that prefers dive bars to white tablecloth nights, head over to The Anderson, MiMo’s favorite neighborhood bar. You’ll get to dance to live music by the Dry Reef Band. Ladies can take advantage of BOGO specials on all wines and wells from 10 p.m. until closing time.
The Anderson, 705 NE 79th St., Miami; www.theandersonmiami.com
Sugar or Tea Room at EAST Miami
Want to really impress your better half this Valentine’s Day? Take him or her to the EAST hotel in Brickell, where you can choose from cocktails at the 40th floor rooftop bar Sugar or its adjacent Hong Kong-inspired cocktail lounge, Tea Room. Both venues offer breathtaking views of the city and shareable plates.
EAST Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; for reservations call 786-805-4655
The Gates Hotel and 24 North Hotel in Key West
Craving an escape from the city? Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity for a mini getaway, and these two Key West hotels are pulling all the stops to make sure guests are feeling the love, with a sunset sailboat cruise that includes a basket with wine and cheese. Once you get back to the property, you’ll enjoy a private candle-lit dinner and a movie on the hotel’s sunset green. A bottle of champagne, a rose petal bath and lingerie will be waiting for you in your room to be enjoyed after. For more information, visit www.thekeyscollection.com
For the homebody
Thinking of celebrating Valentine’s Day with a night in? Once you’ve prepared your Netflix short-list, take your evening to the next level with a cocktail that tastes like you’ve been slinging drinks your whole life. Don’t forget a little liquid courage can go a long way to help break the ice or set the mood, and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite romance-themed recipes.
Casamigos Hearts On Fire
What you need: two ounces of Casamigos Blanco Tequila, one ounce of blood orange juice, one ounce of fresh lime juice, half an ounce of simple syrup, two dashes of firewater bitters or three-four slices of a serrano pepper, and salt, sugar or tijan to rim the glass. How to make it: add all the ingredients into a tin shaker, muddle the fruit and add the ice. Shake vigorously for eight to ten seconds, then fine strain the drink into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish with a heart-shaped cutout of a blood orange peel, if you’re the DIY type.
Comments