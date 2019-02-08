Miami com

How badly do you want Pitbull to play Super Bowl halftime in Miami? Show your love.

By Madeleine Marr

February 08, 2019 11:05 AM

Miami Herald file
Pitbull needs your support.

Super Bowl LIV will behere before you know it and we don’t want any old chump to play our halftime show.

It has to be Mr. 305; 100 percent.

There’s a Change.org petition floating around asking NFL honchos to hire Pitbull.

“Pitbull is Mr. 305 and Mr. Worldwide. Pitbull needs to do the halftime show for Super Bowl 54 in Miami,” creator J.P. Gutierrez wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, over 1,000 fans have said si.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 2, 2020, to be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

One commenter summed up how a lot of us are feeling about the situation:

“As the great Pitbull would say, ‘Dale.’”

