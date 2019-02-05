10 things to do in Miami on Presidents’ Day weekend

You know how on some weekends, you’re tempted to only leave the couch to pay for your Uber Eats? Netflix exists, after all.
Presidents’ Day Weekend is not that weekend.
Miami’s busiest weekend of the year is almost here, and it’s time to make some choices. Hard choices. There are events all over town, whether you like art or boats or luxury watches. Or maybe you just want to find something to keep the kids entertained for a day.
We can help. Here are a few ideas to help you plan your three days off. Your couch will be there next weekend.
Coconut Grove Arts Festival
More than 360 artists will display their works, but the biggest event in Coconut Grove also features music, culinary events and a family zone for kids.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 16-17; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18; 2700 S. Bayshore Drive; $15; cgaf.com
Art Wynwood
The tents are back by the bay. This year, the eighth annual Art Wynwood - we know, we know, it’s not anywhere near Wynwood - partners up with the Miami Yacht Show. This is convenient, because now you can wistfully view yachts and super yachts just a few steps away from art you can’t afford. No, we don’t really know what a super yacht is, but we are pretty sure we’d like one.
Preview 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14; 11 a.m-7 p.m. Feb. 15-17; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 18; One Herald Plaza, Miami; $30 or $55 multi day or $200 VIP; artwynwood.com
Miami International Boat Show
It’s the ultimate show for boat lovers and those who sell stuff they need. You can board most boats, so even if you’re not in the market you can dream big.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 14-18, Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, ; $25 for one day, $45 for two days; miamiboatshow.com
III Points
How much do you love music? If the answer is “I love all the music all the time,” then you might want to spend three days (or at least one) at III Points. And by “days” we mean “nights.” This festival in Wynwood goes until 5 a.m. and has more than six stages and 100 performers, including Tyler, the Creator, James Black, SZA, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu and Herbie Hancock.
5 p.m.-5 a.m. Feb. 15-17, Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; tickets $75 and up. A three-day general admission is $208 and a three-day VIP pass is $375. Tax and fees not included.
Gay8 Festival
This free festival celebrates food, art, music and culture, with drag performances and a Miami Sandwich competition, judged by the Burger Beast himself. You can also watch free LGBTQ films at the Tower Theater or bring your dog to compete in an obstacle course. There’s a tea dance for women and the Macho Dance Party for the guys.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 17, between Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest 17th Avenue, Little Havana; free; gay8festival.com
Kite Festival
Your assignment: Fly a kite. Enjoy the weather. Laugh inwardly at people buried in snow. You don’t have to own a kite to fly at this free event hosted by Miami-Dade Parks and Skyward Kites. You can buy one here. There will also be bounce houses and other fun for the kids, plus food trucks.
Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 16-18, Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; free
Glow Party
Kids can paint, dance and hula hoop under the black light. They might even get to make glowing slime. Wait, are we too old to do that?
1-5 p.m., Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway; admission $20, $15 for Florida residents; miamichildrensmuseum.org
Watches & Wonders
Thirty luxury brands will show off their most impressive watches and jewelry throughout the weekend, which also includes happy hours, watchmaking workshops and tours of stores in the district.
Feb. 15-17, Palm Court in the Miami Design District,; watchesandwonders.com
Chinese New Year
It’s the Year of the Pig! Time to celebrate with Chinese food, arts and crafts and all kinds of cultural performances, including acrobats and Taiko drummers.
11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Feb. 17; Fred Shaw Plaza at Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami; $10, under 12 $5; 5 and under free.
Model Volleyball Tournament
At the 10th Annual Hawkers Model Volleyball Tournament, modeling agencies compete in a coed battle on the sand. You can watch for free or ball out. Your choice.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb 16-17; Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, Miami Beach; free or $300-$500 for VIP access ; modelvolleyball.com
