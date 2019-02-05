Miami com

10 things to do in Miami on Presidents’ Day weekend

By Connie Ogle

February 05, 2019 05:39 PM

Artist Maria Reyes Jones shows off her work at the 2018 Coconut Grove Arts Festival, always held on Presidents' Day weekend.
Artist Maria Reyes Jones shows off her work at the 2018 Coconut Grove Arts Festival, always held on Presidents' Day weekend. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com
Artist Maria Reyes Jones shows off her work at the 2018 Coconut Grove Arts Festival, always held on Presidents' Day weekend. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com

You know how on some weekends, you’re tempted to only leave the couch to pay for your Uber Eats? Netflix exists, after all.

Presidents’ Day Weekend is not that weekend.

Miami’s busiest weekend of the year is almost here, and it’s time to make some choices. Hard choices. There are events all over town, whether you like art or boats or luxury watches. Or maybe you just want to find something to keep the kids entertained for a day.

We can help. Here are a few ideas to help you plan your three days off. Your couch will be there next weekend.

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

AGT18 ArtFestival News rk.JPG
A festival attendee examines works by graphic artist Lisa Kristine during the 2018 Coconut Grove Arts Festival.
Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com

More than 360 artists will display their works, but the biggest event in Coconut Grove also features music, culinary events and a family zone for kids.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 16-17; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18; 2700 S. Bayshore Drive; $15; cgaf.com

Art Wynwood

wynwood.jpg
What will you see at Art Wynwood? Works by emerging contemporary artists (and probably a few poorly behaved children who would rather be at a different holiday event).

The tents are back by the bay. This year, the eighth annual Art Wynwood - we know, we know, it’s not anywhere near Wynwood - partners up with the Miami Yacht Show. This is convenient, because now you can wistfully view yachts and super yachts just a few steps away from art you can’t afford. No, we don’t really know what a super yacht is, but we are pretty sure we’d like one.

Preview 6-10 p.m. Feb. 14; 11 a.m-7 p.m. Feb. 15-17; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 18; One Herald Plaza, Miami; $30 or $55 multi day or $200 VIP; artwynwood.com

Miami International Boat Show

IMG_BTG16_BoatShow_News__2_1_TNDA7JF3_L373533229.JPG
The Miami International Boat Show displays boats for every budget (and for no budget - you’re welcome to just look).
Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com

It’s the ultimate show for boat lovers and those who sell stuff they need. You can board most boats, so even if you’re not in the market you can dream big.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 14-18, Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, ; $25 for one day, $45 for two days; miamiboatshow.com

III Points

1090751010.JPG
See Erykah Badu - here attending the premiere of ”What Men Want” - on Feb. 17 at III Points.
Gregg DeGuire Getty Images

How much do you love music? If the answer is “I love all the music all the time,” then you might want to spend three days (or at least one) at III Points. And by “days” we mean “nights.” This festival in Wynwood goes until 5 a.m. and has more than six stages and 100 performers, including Tyler, the Creator, James Black, SZA, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu and Herbie Hancock.

5 p.m.-5 a.m. Feb. 15-17, Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; tickets $75 and up. A three-day general admission is $208 and a three-day VIP pass is $375.  Tax and fees not included.

Gay8 Festival

IMG_7792 (1).jpeg

This free festival celebrates food, art, music and culture, with drag performances and a Miami Sandwich competition, judged by the Burger Beast himself. You can also watch free LGBTQ films at the Tower Theater or bring your dog to compete in an obstacle course. There’s a tea dance for women and the Macho Dance Party for the guys.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 17, between Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest 17th Avenue, Little Havana; free; gay8festival.com

Kite Festival

Kite_Day_25th_MJO_03.JPG
You have three whole days to fly a kite with other like-minded individuals at Haulover’s kite festival.
MATIAS J. OCNER For the Miami Herald

Your assignment: Fly a kite. Enjoy the weather. Laugh inwardly at people buried in snow. You don’t have to own a kite to fly at this free event hosted by Miami-Dade Parks and Skyward Kites. You can buy one here. There will also be bounce houses and other fun for the kids, plus food trucks.

Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 16-18, Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; free

Glow Party

sensory 2.jpg
The kids can get their glow on at the Miami Children’s Museum.
"Jason Koerner" "Sensory Saturday at the Miami C

Kids can paint, dance and hula hoop under the black light. They might even get to make glowing slime. Wait, are we too old to do that?

1-5 p.m., Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway; admission $20, $15 for Florida residents; miamichildrensmuseum.org

Watches & Wonders

Watches & Wonders in Miami's Design District.
Get a closer look at some of the best watches in the world at Watches & Wonders in Miami’s Design District.

Thirty luxury brands will show off their most impressive watches and jewelry throughout the weekend, which also includes happy hours, watchmaking workshops and tours of stores in the district.

Feb. 15-17, Palm Court in the Miami Design District,; watchesandwonders.com

Chinese New Year

Leon15 Chino New hmg.JPG
The Chinese New Year Celebration takes place at the Kendall campus of Miami Dade College.
Hector Gabino hgabino@elnuevoherald.com

It’s the Year of the Pig! Time to celebrate with Chinese food, arts and crafts and all kinds of cultural performances, including acrobats and Taiko drummers.

11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Feb. 17; Fred Shaw Plaza at Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami; $10, under 12 $5; 5 and under free.

Model Volleyball Tournament

model.jpg
No, you don’t get to play, but you can watch Model Volleyball.

At the 10th Annual Hawkers Model Volleyball Tournament, modeling agencies compete in a coed battle on the sand. You can watch for free or ball out. Your choice.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb 16-17; Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, Miami Beach; free or $300-$500 for VIP access ; modelvolleyball.com

  Comments  