Your neighbors are in need, and you are responding as Wish Book brightens the holidays

Over the last few weeks, we have told the stories of a grandmother raising her daughter’s five children. You met a mother of eight who has worked three jobs to get her family out of a shelter and into a home of their own.

These are stories of heartache, strength, resilience.

Single mother Kandy Gomez, 39, sits with her kids Christian Arias, 13, Jeslin Arias, 10, Gabriel Gomez, 7, and Brianna Alvarado, 2, outside their house in Liberty City on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

We put out the call for help through the Miami Herald’s Wish Book campaign — the media company’s nonprofit effort for nearly 40 years. And you, our readers, have answered.

So far, the Wish Book campaign has raised $225,000. That’s about $50,000 more than same time period last year.

“The outpouring of support this year has been astounding,” said Wish Book coordinator Roberta DiPietro. “The needs are so much greater than in the past, due to the pandemic. It is always heartwarming to see how much our readers care for their neighbors and express their concern through their generosity.”

And we are not done.

In all, there will be nearly two dozen stories of people in need, with some running through early January.

You will hear the story of Hortense Mitchell, who at 54 is a mother all over again. She’s raising two grandchildren, providing daycare for a third, and caring for her mother, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

And Nelson Ramos, who left his Honduras home at age 12 and made his way by himself to the U.S. because he wanted a better education.

And for those whose wishes have already been fulfilled, the holiday season is looking much brighter.

For Joan Pratt, 62, Wish Book has given her a new sense of hope. After her story was published in late November, the owners of Mack Cycle and Fitness on Sunset Drive stepped up and gave her grandchildren bicycles and new helmets.

Joan Pratt, 62, sits with her grandchildren Abigail, 3, left, and Terylin, 5, right, on Nov. 7, 2020, in their Liberty City home in Miami. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

“This has been a godsend,” Pratt said. “I am so grateful. The kids love them. They want to ride every day.”

Oliviea, 10, said she was “surprised” when she saw a big red bag.

“I thought it was a lot of toys,” she said. “I was so excited when I saw the bike.”

Sandy Losada said when her mother, Mary Jane Mark, saw Pratt’s story, she knew she wanted to help. So the store delivered a bike to each of the children.

“If you are in a position to help, you definitely should,” said Losada, who explained that the store takes trade-ins and gets them in good shape before giving them away.

She said bikes are a big deal for children.

“It’s everyone’s first sense of freedom,” she said.

Kandy Gomez, 39, who finally has a place of her own for her and five of her eight children, said getting help through Wish Book has been a blessing. South Dade Lighting donated $1,000 in Target cards to Gomez so she could put gifts under the tree and get necessities for the apartment.

“I really appreciate all the help,” Gomez said. “As long as my children are happy, I am happy. They are so excited to open their Christmas presents.”

Don Elliot, president of South Dade Lighting, said Gomez’s story “really tugged at my heartstrings.”

“I can feel good knowing her children will have a happier Christmas.”

How to help

Wish Book is trying to help hundreds of families in need this year. To donate, pay securely at MiamiHerald.com/wishbook. For information, call 305-376-2906 or email wishbook@miamiherald.com. (The most requested items are often laptops and tablets for school, furniture, and accessible vans.) Read more at MiamiHerald.com/wishbook.