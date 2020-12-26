He left Honduras to pursue his education. Now this MDC student needs help to graduate.

Alone and not yet even a teenager, Nelson Ramos immigrated to the United States eight years ago to go to school. At 20 years old, he is close to achieving his dream.

Ramos’ path stretches 3,000 miles, from Honduras to Miami. His life has been divided into pit stops in his race to reach financial independence, including a two-month stint in Mexico, two years at Homestead’s Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village, formerly known as Boystown, and four years in foster care.

Now, Ramos is close to achieving his goal, with the help of the nonprofit Casa Valentina. He is pursuing a certificate in air conditioning, refrigeration and heating at Miami-Dade’s Lindsey Hopkins Technical College. He said he hopes to complete the program by late 2021.

In 2019, Ramos moved into Casa Valentina’s two-story, cotton-white downtown Miami building where he and six others receive affordable housing, life-skills training and academic support. Casa Valentina assists young adults that exited the foster care system or were homeless.

Casa Valentina is nominating Ramos for Wish Book to give him a leg up on his journey.

“To see Nelson’s motivation to be successful makes you tear up. He is working with very little and he is not complaining about it. He is trying to find a solution,” said Alexis Adams, program director at Casa Valentina. “We want to help him achieve what he wants and show others that as long as you stay motivated you can accomplish what you want to achieve.”

Through the federal Unaccompanied Refugee Minors program, under Catholic Charities, he receives $1,256 per month. After paying for his housing, food and utility costs, little is left over for savings.

“Nelson has a strong desire just to want to do better,” said Marlon Williams, program coordinator at Casa Valentina. “Sometimes I ask him to volunteer to fix things. He’s eager to do it.”

Ramos grew up on his parents’ coffee farm in Ocotepeque, a town surrounded by mountains and sitting near the borders of El Salvador and Guatemala. His mornings always started the same, with a cup of coffee with milk and a semita, a Honduran sweet bun. His family exported coffee to Guatemala; his parents expected the eldest of their two sons to carry on the family business.

But, eleven years ago, when Ramos was only 9 years old, violence tore his country apart. In an international affair, the Honduran military ousted the country’s president, Manuel Zelaya. During that year, for the first time, Ramos yearned for a life outside his homeland.

“Like a lot of Central Americans, I look for a better life, try to study, try to move ahead, and try to find opportunities in other places,” Ramos said one afternoon in the Casa Valentina common area, a room painted sunflower yellow. He wore a camouflage green shirt and a gold earring with a cross dangling from his left ear, symbolizing his Christian faith.

One summer morning, when Ramos was 12 years old, he stuffed his belongings into a single bag and ran away, starting his journey towards the United States. He never returned home, only connecting with family through weekly calls.

“It was hard, because I missed my mom,” Ramos said.

Once reaching the United States, immigration officials gave him one of two options: Arizona or Miami. Remembering his uncle praising Miami as a kid, Ramos opted for the latter.

A handful of people offered to adopt Ramos along the way, including a dentist in Mexico and, years later, a foster parent in Homestead. Ramos declined all offers, determined to become a mechanic and sustain himself and his family back in Honduras.

His parents, still tending to the family’s coffee farm, disapproved of Ramos’ leaving. Still, Ramos said, after seeing his persistence and success with pursuing a higher education, they see in hindsight that it was for the best.

Now, Ramos’ 10-year-old brother has dreams of following in Nelson’s footsteps and studying in the United States. Ramos wants to help him once he starts his career and saves enough money.

“What motivates me the most are my parents and making them proud,” Ramos said. “The thought of seeing my mom and dad again lifts my spirits.”

His Christian faith is another point of strength during dark times. Ramos said, “God is everything. When I feel down, I count with God. I tell myself, ‘Why am I going to feel this way? There’s no reason.’”

