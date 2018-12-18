He prays for confidence, courage and to meet his hero Eminem. He needs help getting there

When Remus Pierre and his grandmother Marie Danise Valcin pray together each night, Valcin can’t help but laugh a little at all of the things the bright-eyed and earnest Pierre asks of God.
Principally, he wants lots of courage and confidence. Then, to become a famous musician who plays piano in all of the churches in Florida, to dance on TV, to travel to South Korea, or anywhere else really, to become a billionaire, and to meet Chris Tucker, Jackie Chan, and especially his favorite musician of all time, Eminem.
“I say that’s too much. Little by little,” said Valcin with a loving smile.
Spending even an hour with Pierre is enough to know he doesn’t do little by little. The 29-year-old tackles every challenge with enthusiasm and a smile that could teach anyone a thing or two about sincerity. And while it isn’t obvious when first meeting him, for Pierre, even just leading a normal life is a pretty big challenge.
Pierre was born with a developmental disability, autism spectrum disorder, that means that even basic tasks are difficult and he will always need to live with a caretaker. Right now, that’s his grandmother.
Five days a week, Pierre participates in Miami-Dade’s Disability Services and Independent Living program, intended to increase his independence over time. They teach him to to count money, write things down so he doesn’t forget, and other skills many of us take for granted, like reading street signs. Pierre hopes that with time and a lot of effort, he may even be able to travel one day.
“I really want to go to South Korea. I really want to check it out and meet other people,” said Pierre, who is particularly inspired by South Korean music. But everything is one step at a time, and for Pierre gaining life skills is most important at the moment. Right now, he still can’t go on walks outside by himself — he can’t remember how to get home, and reading street signs is a major challenge.
But he’s working on it.
“The program is what helps me be independent,” Pierre said. It’s also a place where he feels accepted and has lots of friends. They call him “Nemo,” he said, because he always makes them laugh.
But Pierre might not be able to continue to go to the program next year. The problem is the costly transportation.
Valcin used to take Pierre to and from the program every day. But after she had a heart attack, the 80-year-old could not always make the drive. The rest of his family lives in Orlando. So Pierre is dependent on Miami-Dade’s Special Transportation Service.
“They take him from here, and make sure he gets there and back safe,” Valcin said. But the transportation vouchers get expensive — $3.50 each way. That’s nearly $2,000 a year, and the family cannot afford it.
Pierre’s teachers say he is a great student who is very eager to learn. They nominated him for for the Miami Herald Wish Book to help him pay for special transportation vouchers.
Without access to the program, Pierre’s family will have to consider sending him to an assisted living facility, something nobody wants for the dedicated student.
“He loves school. He loves his teachers,” said Valcin. “I just want him to be able to accomplish his goals.”
Pierre is an avid writer. When he pulled a dozen notebooks from his backpack and desk, every inch of paper was filled with his handwriting. He writes everything: A list of his exercise regimen. A diary of his day. A cure he found on the internet for his grandmother’s foot cramps. A letter to his musical idol, Eminem.
“Dear Eminem, I’m writing this letter to you because you inspire me with your ability,” the letter began. It continued with what Pierre idolizes most about the rapper. “You are a great father and husband. You took your time off your busy schedule to raise three wonderful children.”
His letter ends with a wish. “I wish you a lot of success in the future. ... I can’t wait to meet you.”
Pierre’s optimism is contagious.
Between dancing like Michael Jackson — yes, he can really do it — and trying out some of his own rap lyrics written in the dense pages of his notebook, Pierre transforms his grandmother’s humble living room into the grand stage he wants for his life.
Watching him sit at his keyboard and switch between Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag” and Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” — both played by memory — leaves little doubt that Pierre will be a musician, playing piano at a church in Korea someday, if he is just given the chance.
How to help: Wish Book is trying to help hundreds of families in need this year. To donate, pay securely at MiamiHerald.com/wishbook. For information, call 305-376-2906 or email wishbook@MiamiHerald.com. (The most requested items: laptops and tablets for school, furniture, accessible vans.) Read more at Miamiherald.com/wishbook .
