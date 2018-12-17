Parents struggle to provide glasses for young sons, who suffer from light sensitivity

Greila Javier de Benavides, 26, holds her son Erick Benavides Javier, 1, and Abdiel Alexis Benavides Javier, 6, is seen at front right, as her daughter Solimar Benavides Javier, 4, jumps on the bed in the bedroom they all share at home in Miami on Dec. 4, 2018. Mold issues in their home have forced them to get rid of a couch, two mattresses, clothing and several toys. Al Diaz ALDIAZ