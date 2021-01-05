Travel

The Mouse is receiving visitors. Disney Florida Resident tickets are now on sale.

Masked guests at Walt Disney World.
It’s time again for the annual Florida resident discounts at Walt Disney World.

Among the options:

Four-day Discover Disney ticket for $50 per day (total price of $ 199 plus tax), good through June 18

Three-day ticket for $179 plus tax, good through June 18

Two-day ticket for $149 plus tax, good through March 11

Tickets are good for one park per day; reservations are required through the Disney Park Pass online system or by calling 407-939-1800. They can be used on nonconsecutive days but cannot be transferred.

