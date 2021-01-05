Travel
The Mouse is receiving visitors. Disney Florida Resident tickets are now on sale.
It’s time again for the annual Florida resident discounts at Walt Disney World.
Among the options:
▪ Four-day Discover Disney ticket for $50 per day (total price of $ 199 plus tax), good through June 18
▪ Three-day ticket for $179 plus tax, good through June 18
▪ Two-day ticket for $149 plus tax, good through March 11
Tickets are good for one park per day; reservations are required through the Disney Park Pass online system or by calling 407-939-1800. They can be used on nonconsecutive days but cannot be transferred.
