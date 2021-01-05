The Mouse is receiving visitors. Disney Florida Resident tickets are now on sale.

Read Next

Q: Last year, I paid $1,284 for two tickets from San Francisco to Barcelona, Spain. The day before our flight, I tried to print our boarding passes. I could not.

We went to the airport three hours early. Even though I supplied the airline’s agent with the confirmed itinerary, they couldn’t find it. To get on our flight, we paid another $1,973. It took almost three hours to get us reticketed, and we nearly missed our flight.