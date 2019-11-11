Two flights loop back to Miami after mechanical problems, airport says

Two American Eagle flights were forced to return to Miami International Airport on Sunday after encountering similar mechanical issues shortly after takeoff.

Both planes left the airport within hours of each other Sunday afternoon.

Passengers on board the first plane, an American Eagle Flight 3422, were traveling to McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tennessee, when the pilot had to loop back around Sunday afternoon, an American Airlines spokesman said.

The Embraer ERJ-145 jet returned to MIA at 5:42 p.m., and passengers were moved to a different flight, the airline said.

Twelve minutes later, another American Eagle flight also operated by Envoy Air took off for Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport near Greer, South Carolina.

Flight 3407 of the American Airlines subsidiary was in the air for about 40 minutes before the Embraer jet had to return for an emergency landing at MIA shortly after 6 p.m, according to an airport spokesman. It departed again at 8 p.m.

Both planes had “similar” mechanical issues, he said and redirected the Miami Herald to American Airlines for more information.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The airline did not immediately respond to questions relating to the mechanical problem.

Both flights arrived safely to their destination.