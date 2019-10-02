Universal has ‘epic offer’ for theme park fun during the holiday season

AP

If you’re looking for a cheap way to get out of the house and have some fun during the holiday season, Universal Orlando has you covered.

Universal Orlando Resort will be extending two of its discount “epic offers” until the beginning of next year.

Florida residents can buy a one-day, park-to-park ticket to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, which was ranked the Number 1 amusement park in the world five years in a row, and get a second day free.

The second day’s ticket can be used anytime through January 31, 2020, with limited blockout dates.

A park-to-park ticket lets guests pass through Platform 9 ¾ at King’s Cross station to board the Hogwarts Express to travel between The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley at Universal Studio and Hogsmeade at Island’s of Adventure.

While at Hogsmeade guests can watch the new, projection mapping show called “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle.” Guests will see Dementors, Aragog, Mountain Trolls, Thestrals and other creatures inspired by the Harry Potter films.

The dark arts show is the the third projection mapping experience created for Hogsmeade.

For $25 more, Florida residents can add a third day at Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

Being a Florida resident is the gift that keeps on giving.

Residents can also save up to $75 on Florida Resident Passes when purchasing now through January 6, 2020. Passes begin at less than $13 per month and include a variety of 2-Park and 3-Park pass options. Being a passholder means a years access to the parks.