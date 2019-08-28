She ‘felt something crawling inside of her mouth’ and took out a bug, Disney suit says

Four Broward County residents claim they were served food with “dozens of live insects and bugs” while eating at the Oasis Bar & Grill club-level lounge buffet at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in December. Orange County Clerk of the Court

Walt Disney World has been sued for possibly having bugs in its food.

Four Broward County residents — Cynthia Walker, Jeoffrey Walker and Brittany Walker Figueroa, who is also suing on behalf of her child — have sued Disney, claiming they were served food with “dozens of live insects and bugs” while eating at the Oasis Bar & Grill club-level lounge buffet at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in December.

Walker Figueroa and Walker had eaten several lettuce wraps with chicken, vegetables and various sauces. After eating, Walker Figueroa “felt something crawling inside of her mouth and removed what appeared to be a small green object that had legs and was moving.”

The lawsuit between four Broward County residents and Disney World includes photos that show insects on lettuce. Orange County Clerk of Court

The lawsuit said that all four had become extremely sick.

The restaurant food wasn’t the only thing that made them sick, apparently. The lawsuit also said that the plaintiffs were “served contaminated food” in their hotel room that made them sick, also.

A Disney spokesperson said, “Enjoying high-quality meals in clean and safe restaurants is an important part of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. We do not believe the claimed illnesses were a result of the guests’ dining experiences, and we will defend against these allegations in court.”