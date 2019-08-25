Disney’s been teasing us for too long about an Epcot makeover. Finally we have details

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at Epcot. The attraction will feature a new storytelling coaster that rotates to focus guests on the action, and will include the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster. Disney/Marvel

Epcot will get an extensive makeover in the next few years, including a reorganization of Future World into three new neighborhoods — World Nature, World Discovery and World Celebration — and two new attractions inspired by Disney movies, “Mary Poppins” and “Moana,” the Walt Disney Co. announced Sunday.

Disney also announced the opening date for the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along at Epcot — January 2020; a new restaurant in the France pavilion opening in summer 2020 along with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure; a few more details of the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster and the Play! Pavilion, but not the opening date for either; and other news.

The announcements came Sunday from Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, speaking at D23 Expo 2019, the annual convention of Disney’s official fan club. The Epcot makeover and new attractions made almost the only news for Walt Disney World, although new information was released about other Disney resorts and the cruise line.

Disney had already said that the entrance to Epcot would be reworked, but the announcement that its front half, Future World, would be divided into three neighborhoods, was the more significant news that the company had been teasing fans about for a couple years, commenting on “big plans for our multi-year transformation of Epcot” while releasing only dribbles of information.

A rough map of Epcot, showing how Future World will be divided into three themed neighborhoods, was unveiled Sunday by the Walt Disney Co.

“The park will be unified with four neighborhoods that each celebrate a unique aspect of what makes Epcot so special,” Disney said in a press release. “World Showcase will continue to celebrate culture, cuisine, architecture and traditions from around the world. And where Future World currently stands, three new neighborhoods will spring up: World Nature, World Discovery and World Celebration.

▪ World Nature is about the natural world. It will include The Land Pavilion, which houses Soarin’ Around the World and will get a new film, “Awesome Planet,” which will debut in January. It also will include The Seas with Nemo & Friends, an aquarium and ride.

World Nature also will get one of the new attractions, “Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.” A Disney release described it as an exploration trail where guests can play with water and learn about its importance.

Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at Epcot will be a lush exploration trail that will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Disney Parks

▪ World Discovery will bring science, technology and intergalactic adventure to life. It will include Mission: Space, and in the same pavilion, the new Space 220 restaurant opening this winter, as well as Test Track.

The Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster will also be in World Discovery. The coaster will have a reverse launch into space and it will be what Disney calls a “storytelling” coaster, with a car that rotates 360 degrees to face the action. Its pavilion, called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, will house the queue for the ride. The story will start with “Galaxarium,” a planetarium-like exhibition on Xander, the capital planet of the Nova Empire in the movie, its treasures, and its similarities with Earth and the formation of Earth’s galaxy.

World Discovery will also have the PLAY! pavilion where Wonders of Life was. Disney describes it as “an interactive city bursting with games, activities and experiences.” Among them will be a change to help Edna Mode, the eccentric fashion designer from the superhero film “The Incredibles,” rid the world of uninspired design, or get in a water balloon fight with Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby.

The PLAY! pavilion at Epcot will open in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. In this digital metropolis, guests will discover an interactive city bursting with games, activities and experiences that connect them with friends, family and beloved Disney characters. Disney Parks

▪ World Celebration, “which will offer new experiences that connect guests to one another and the world around them,” will include Spaceship Earth, which will get new scenes, new narration and a new musical score; and a three-level pavilion that will be home base for Epcot’s festivals. A new outdoor area called Dreamers Point will have a statue of Walt Disney (“the original dreamer”), an enchanted forest with a wishing tree, and a story fountain, near the Spaceship Earth exit.

Also in World Celebration, the entrance plaza is getting a makeover. The Leave A Legacy photos will be moved outside the park gates and replaced with new walkways and green spaces. The fountain will be reimagined.

In World Showcase, the other half of the park, the United Kingdom pavilion will get the first attraction inspired by Mary Poppins. “You will step in time down Cherry Tree Lane past Admiral Boom’s house, then enter Number 17, home of the Banks family, where your adventure will begin,” Disney said.

Epcot’s United Kingdom pavilion will welcome the first attraction inspired by Mary Poppins. Guests will step in time down Cherry Tree Lane past Admiral Boom’s house, then enter Number 17, home of the Banks family, where their adventure will begin. Disney Parks

In the France pavilion, where the Ratatouille ride is under construction and scheduled to be completed next summer, the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along will debut in January and alternate with the “Impressions de France” film. A new restaurant called La Crêperie de Paris, with both table service and quick-service options, is set to open next summer.

“IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” a nighttime show that has been running at Epcot since 1999, will close Sept. 30. A temporary replacement, “Epcot Forever,” combining music from Epcot with a fireworks spectacular, will debut Oct. 1. Its permanent replacement, “HarmonioUS,” which Disney describes as the largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park, will open in 2020 and will celebrate the music of Disney.

In 2020, the new “HarmonioUS” will debut at Epcot as the largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park. It will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the world over and feature massive floating set pieces, custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, lasers and more. Disney Parks

Two other pavilions are getting new movies. The film “Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360” will debut in January in the Canada pavilion with new scenes and a new story. In the China pavilion, “Wondrous China,” a film in 360-degree digital format, will take guests on a journey across China; opening date not announced.

Starting Oct. 1, plans for the Epcot makeover will be on display in the Odyssey Events Pavilion.

On Friday, opening day of D-23 Expo 2019, Disney unveiled new information about the Star Wars themed hotel under construction next to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, it will feature a two-night adventure aboard a glamorous starship called the Halcyon. Once onboard, guests will interact with characters and become active participants in stories that unfold around them.

To kickoff D23 Expo 2019, the Walt Disney World Company released new concept art of an immersive Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World Resort called “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” and a starship called the Halcyon. Walt Disney Company

In other Disney news:

▪ Opening dates were announced for a new Cirque du Soleil show at Disney Springs created in conjunction with Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Previews will begin March 20, and the premiere will be on April 17.

▪ Mickey and Minnie’s Runway Railway, scheduled to open next spring at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, will open in 2022 at Disneyland Resort. The ride, based on Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, will have a whole new cartoon, “Perfect Picnic.”

At Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests will burst through a movie screen and join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and pals on a wacky adventure. The ride is planned to open in spring 2020. Disney Parks

▪ The first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man will open at the Avengers Campus, beginning in 2020 at Disney California Adventure and later at Disneyland Paris.





▪ Hong Kong Disney will get two “Frozen”-related attractions: Frozen Ever After, which is at Epcot, and a new coaster called Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

▪ Disney Cruise Line’s fifth ship, debuting in January 2022, will be named Disney Wish. The character on its stern — all Disney ships have a character on the stern — will be Rapunzel.