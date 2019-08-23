Take a look at Disney World’s future Star Wars hotel. You may not be able to afford it

To kickoff D23 Expo 2019, the Walt Disney World Company released new concept art of an immersive Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World Resort called “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.” Walt Disney Company

New things are always coming to Walt Disney World.

With the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge next week, Disney fans are already looking past it.

And where do they look for these new things? The D23 Expo, which is like Christmas Day for theme park fans. D23 is the official Disney fan club and holds a convention every other year that features first looks at Disney Company and theme park projects.

This year, D23 began on Friday and to kick it off, Disney released a few concept photos and details of upcoming theme park projects. The project stirring up the most buzz is the immersive Walt Disney World Star Wars hotel coming sometime in the future.

Called “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,” the “vacation experience” will check in guests for a two-night adventure aboard a starship. Once on board, guests will interact with characters and participate in stories that unfold around them on their galactic journey.

Tom Corless, a writer for WDW News Today, released new pictures and concept art of the hotel that is more detailed and descriptive than what Disney has revealed.

Based on these newly released plans and art, calling the Galactic Starcruiser a hotel is an understatement.

Let’s start with the floor plan. From renderings and drawings, the new hotel is comparable to a dinner show, like those old Orlando staples Arabian Nights and Medieval Times, with themed rooms attached.

Features based on the plans include:

▪ A dojo, which will be a lightsaber training facility

▪ A restaurant, with dinner show

▪ A Cantina

▪ An engineering room, which may be interactive during immersive shows

The ship will feature a courtyard with plants, but with no views of Orlando or Earth. Just the vast emptiness of Space, played on a screen, of course.

Seeing Space out your window will be a common theme throughout the hotel. Every window will be a TV screen showing Space instead of the outside world. Hologram tubes of characters, crew members in character and droids also will be seen throughout.

Themed guest rooms will feature furniture reminiscent of Star Wars. And just like the rest of the ship, the “windows” will look out into Space.

Parts of the hotel, like the bridge and engineering room, will have interactive stations to be used when the First Order mounts an attack looking for a spy from Batuu, the world that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is themed around.

While all of this is just speculation right now, Disney World has already begun construction on the immersive hotel.

Don Gworek, who runs the Twitter account @bioreconstruct, tweeted an aerial photo of construction. He notes that concrete walls can be seen through all the cabin floors.

Aerial view of the Star Wars Hotel. A concrete forms are being placed flat in the cabin area. Look close and you can see a few concrete walls through all cabin floors. pic.twitter.com/iI02oxMuJE — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 20, 2019

So, how much will it cost to stay at this elaborate new hotel? Hold on to your hat because rumors set the price tag at levels that will knock it right off.

WDWNT reports that the hotel will be a full three day, two-night experience operating more like a cruise ship then a hotel. Food, some drinks and entertainment will be included with the stay.

With that in mind, a cabin for one starts at $3,300, just over a $1,000 a day. Cabins sleep up to five guests, which means a fully stocked cabin will be looking at a $7,200 stay.

While $7,000 sounds steep, it comes in at $480 per person per day, around the same rate as resort hotel rooms in Orlando.

These prices are for regular sized cabins. The larger “Captain’s Quarters” cabin price is still unknown.

Star Wars wasn’t the only teaser reveal Disney released to start the D23 Expo. The park also announced a new Moana-themed attraction coming to Epcot.

Journey of Water, inspired by the princess film “Moana,” will be coming at a date to be announced, and will let guests interact with “magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

