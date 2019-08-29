10 things to know about Galaxy’s Edge: blue milk, Fried Endorian Tip-Yip and Batuuese

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge The battle between the Resistance and the First Order is coming to planet Batuu. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The battle between the Resistance and the First Order is coming to planet Batuu.

The long-awaited Star Wars land — Galaxy’s Edge, set on the planet Batuu — opens Thursday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with one major attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, an interactive simulator ride. The second ride, Rise of the Resistance, which will be the centerpiece attraction, is scheduled to open Dec. 5.

Here are 10 things you should know about visiting Batuu, with its dark spires, old stone buildings, spacecraft and operatives from the Resistance and the First Order.

▪ There are no reservations to get into Galaxy’s Edge and no Fast Passes for the current main attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Admission is first come, first served. If the land — or the park — reaches capacity, it will close until some people clear out. But that may not happen often. When Galaxy’s Edge opened in California three months ago, people apparently so dreaded lines that park attendance actually dropped.

▪ You can make reservations for Oga’s Cantina, the Droid Depot and Savi’s Workshop and you’ll have to guarantee them with a credit card. Don’t count on walk-in slots being available.

▪ For the first two months after Galaxy’s Edge opens, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have extra, Extra Magic Hours. Extra Magic Hours are for guests of Disney and certain other hotels to get one or two extra hours, either before opening time or after closing time, in the parks. Not every park has Extra Magic Hours every day. But Sept. 1 through Nov. 2, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will have three Extra Magic Hours (6-9 a.m.) every day before the park opens.

▪ Don’t count on piloting the Millennium Falcon when you ride Smugglers Run. Assignments are handed out randomly by cast members (although members of a group may be able to negotiate swaps among themselves). Only a third of the seats are assigned to pilots. The other seats are for engineers and gunners, and they have to be filled too.

▪ You can buy a glass of vegan-friendly blue milk or green milk ($7.99) at a farm stand. They’re both frozen drinks made of coconut and rice milks and fruit. Or for $14, you can buy blue milk with a shot of rum or green milk with a shot of tequila.

▪ Here are a few phrases in Batuuese — language of the planet Batuu — you might find useful. “Bright suns” is like saying “good day.” “Rising moons” is appropriate for “good evening.” “Til the Spires” means farewell. You can learn more Batuuese from the Play Disney Parks app, but don’t worry — it’s fairly close to English.

▪ Don’t expect to see legacy characters here, other than Chewbacca. The land is set in the final trilogy of the Star Wars movies. Han Solo, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are dead. Princess Leia (now Gen. Leia Organa) plays a key role in fighting the First Order. But Galaxy’s Edge is populated by a new generation of characters: Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe Dameron, Hondo Ohnaka and Vi Moradi, some of whom you may meet at Black Spire. Also First Order stormtroopers, who look just like the Empire’s stormtroopers. Be careful of what you say around them, they’re looking for spies from the Resistance.

▪ If you get into Hollywood Studios but find Galaxy’s Edge is closed until its crowds thin out, visit attractions with shorter lines. Star Tours and Alien Swirling Saucers often have wait times of less than 30 minutes, as do Muppet Vision 3D, Voyage of the Little Mermaid, and character meet-and-greets at Launch Bay. The Touring Plans website displays estimated wait times for key attractions.

▪ Here are spots where you can buy food and beverages in Galaxy’s Edge: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo has hot dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner (Fried Endorian Tip-Yip is fried chicken, Braised Shaak Roast is pot roast); Ronto Roasters has oatmeal and a breakfast wrap, then the Ronto Wrap (roast pork, grilled sausage) and a few other items for lunch and dinner. Oga’s Cantina serves drinks, both alcoholic and nonalcoholic. The Milk Stand serves blue and green milk. Kat Saka’s Kettle serves popcorn. None of the eateries has table service.