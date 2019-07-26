Are we getting a new theme park? Universal announcement Aug. 1 shrouded in secrecy

Universal Orlando Resort said Friday it will be making a “major” announcement on Aug. 1 at the Orange County Convention Center. Could it be about a new park? AP

Orlando is a theme park battleground and Universal Orlando could be rolling out major news that will aid them in the fight for guests.

On Friday, Universal Orlando Resort said it will reveal “major” news on Aug. 1 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The theme park hasn’t given many details about the announcement, but did say it will be about 20 minutes long with a brief Q&A afterward.

Rumors are swirling as theme park insiders and guests wonder which Universal mystery will be revealed.

Universal has been acquiring hundreds of acres of land that happen to be near the convention center. The reason for the acquisition is all at once simple, complex and shrouded in mystery.

The simple explanation is that the land was bought to combat the theme park giant, Walt Disney World. The complexity comes in when trying to find out what exactly it will be used for.

Orlando Weekly says that the theme park owns nearly 1,000 acres south of Kirkman Drive and west of International Drive. It also said most are expecting at least one theme park, numerous hotels and an expanded service area to be built on the property.

Universal currently owns three parks, a handful of hotels, CityWalk dining and entertainment center and the Harry Potter franchise.

Its rival, Disney World, sits on 27,000 acres with four theme parks, two water parks, the sprawling Disney Springs shopping and entertainment center, a campground, golf courses and about 25 hotels with more than 30,000 rooms.

The news could also be focused on Nintendo.

In 2015, Universal and Nintendo announced that they were working together on theme park lands, and a year later, said Nintendo lands would be coming to Universal’s Japan park first, then Orlando and Southern California.

Universal has broken ground on Super Nintendo World in Japan and said it will open in 2020, but has said nothing more about when or where Nintendo will come to Orlando.

The announcement could be on an even smaller level.

In October 2017, Terminator 2: 3D was closed to the public. The park has said only that it will be replaced by “an all-new live action experience based on a high-energy Universal franchise” that will open in 2019. No further information has been released.

Many questions about Universal’s plans haven’t been answered. Any one one of them could be the major news.

What will replace Terminator 2, which closed in October? What will the new Nintendo attractions be and where will they go?

We won’t know what Universal has up its sleeve until next week, but we sure are on the edge of our seats waiting.