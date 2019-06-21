Looking for some wet fun to escape the heat? A new social media-themed water park just opened

New Waterpark Opens at Margaritaville Resort Orlando On Friday, a new social media-themed water park, Island H20 Live!, opened its gates to the world. It offers 20 different experiences for guests. including 8 slides. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Friday, a new social media-themed water park, Island H20 Live!, opened its gates to the world. It offers 20 different experiences for guests. including 8 slides.

Looking for a fun summer attraction that won’t have you melting after a few minutes because Florida feels like the surface of the sun?

A new social media-themed water park, called Island H20 Live!, opened on Friday in Kissimmee, next to Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

It’s not your everyday water park. Much like Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, all the slides and attractions in the water park follow a strict theme. For this park, the theme is social media.

The park features eight slides, Chat Creek lazy river, two kids’ zones and an adult-only (21-year-olds and up) zone called Private Domain. Each slide and zone has wacky social media-related names like Follow Me Falls and Reply Racers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On the Reply Racers water slide, riders will get to race each other. Island H2O Live!

The theme doesn’t show up only in the names of attractions, it’s woven into the whole park experience. Guests can customize music play lists, color themes and water slide experiences, according to an Island H20 Live! release. The park achieves this through its app and an RFID Smart Band all guests are given when they enter the park, the release said. The wrist band allows them to connect to their social media networks and create a park profile.

Because the park is brand knew don’t be expecting a fast-pass-type system for a little while. “Speed Keys,” which will give guests front-of-the-line access and the ability to reserve time slots, are “coming soon,” the park said.

General admission for the park is $49.99, plus tax. You can buy a reduced price ticket online for $39.99 that is only valid till June 23.

Live! Lagoon is a wave pool that is the social hub of the park. Island H20 Live!

While the water park doesn’t have its Speed Keys yet, it does have annual passes ready for purchase. It usually costs $89.99, but if you buy one before June 24 it will be $69.99.