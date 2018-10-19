TSA’s ‘Don’t Lose Your Booze’ airport security campaign also could be ‘Keep Your Gun’

TSA’s slogan “Don’t Lose Your Booze” probably addresses the most travelers who need to learn what they can and can’t bring on a plane.

But “Keep Your Guns” also could be used, both nationally and in Florida.

As of Thursday, 3,503 firearms had been seized at airport security checkpoints nationwide, a pace that would put the year end total over 4,300. That would be the 11th consecutive year of increased seizures — and the first year over 4,000.

Florida seizures, now at 407, likely won’t match last year’s 511, but should surpass the 411 of 2016. In South Florida, confiscated firearms at Miami International Airport have plunged from 52 to 28 and dropped from 32 to 23 at Palm Beach International. But perennial leader Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International just set a new high with 76.





“Travelers are reminded that they will be facing a hefty fine and possible arrest rather than heading home or to their desired destination if they don’t focus on what is inside their carry-on bags,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz. “So far this year we have stopped 28 guns at MIA, 75 at (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport) and 23 at (Palm Beach International).





“The escalation locally and across the country is not only troubling but dangerous as most of the guns have been loaded.”



