A voltage tester has a shocking problem. More than 1.7 million have been recalled

Voltage testers shouldn’t help send electricity flowing into the user. That’s why Klein Tools recalled about 1,757,000 Non-Contact Voltage Testers in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, causing the tester to work improperly. Consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage if the tester is not properly operating, posing a shock hazard to the users.”

And, according to the alert, Klein knows of two incidents of the tester malfunctioning, one of which led to the user suffering a shock injury.

This covers model NCVT-1 with date codes ending in H7. They were sold individually for $16.97 and as part of kits that ranged from $39.97 to $67.42.

Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Tester, Model NCVT-1 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you have this tester, stop using it and contact Klein Tools for a free replacement. If you don’t want to do that at the hyperlinked website, you can email ncvt1support@kleintools.com or call 800-527-3099, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.