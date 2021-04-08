Home & Garden

Concussions and broken bones lead to over 1 million pressure washers being recalled

Pressure washers should blast through dirt not bones. That’s why Hongkong Sun Rise Trading recalled 1.06 million Greenworks and Powerworks pressure washer spray guns.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The spray gun connector can break, causing the hose and/or parts of the connector to become dislodged during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.”

Apparently, this isn’t an idle concern. Of the 15 reports to Hongkong Sun of this happening, the notice says, there were “13 reports of injuries, including seven that required medical treatment for post-concussion, broken bones and/or injuries to the eyes and mouth.”

This covers the Greenworks brand 2000 psi Plastic Gun Accessory kit, Greenworks brand Pressure Washer models ranging from 1500 to 1800 psi, and certain Powerworks brand Pressure Washer models ranging from 1700 to 1800 psi. Each has an interior connector of black plastic instead of metal. They were sold at Lowe’s, by Lowe’s online, Amazon and other online retailers.

Greenworks and Powerworks pressure cleaner spray guns recall table.JPG
The table of recalled Greenworks and Powerworks pressure cleaner spray guns. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The company is offering replacement equipment — not refunds — although consumers can probably cajole them into a refund with the threat of a credit card chargeback.

For a replacement spray gun handle or to get questions answered, call Hongkong Sun Rise Trading, 833-211-9185, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
