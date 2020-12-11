Miami Herald Logo
Over 560,000 pruners recalled after a problem caused the pruning of people’s body parts

Gardening and landscaping tools can be dangerous enough without malfunctions. So, it’s with good reason that Fiskars recalled about 562,680 16-Foot Extendable Pole Saw/Pruners this week.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The telescoping poles of the pole saw/pruner can separate, causing the poles to come apart and fall down and the saw blade and pruner head to drop, posing a laceration hazard.”

And “Fiskars received two reports of the poles separating and falling. Two laceration injuries requiring stitches have been reported.”

This covers model Nos. 9463, 9440 and 9441 of the 16-Foot Extendable Pole Saw/Pruners.

Fiskars Brands 16 Foot Pole Saw Pruners.png
Fiskars 16-foot Chain Drive Extendable Pole Saw & Pruner and 16-Foot Power Lever Extendable Pole Saw & Pruner U..S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Fiskars is taking the financial hit, offering full refunds. To get refunds and instructions on getting rid of the pruners, contact Fiskars at 888-847-8716 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time or go to the recall section of Fiskars website.

