Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Home & Garden

512,000 three-wick candles got recalled. High flames have burned people and furniture

The Grateful Sonoma Goods for Life branded three-wick candle
The Grateful Sonoma Goods for Life branded three-wick candle U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Three-wick candles send a strong scent into the air. But the Sonoma’s Goods for Life three-wick candles send flames too strong to be safe into the air, which is why Kohl’s recalled 512,000.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The candle’s high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.”

Kohl’s has received 29 reports of high flames and/or breaking glass containers, five of which involved minor burns to people and six involved minor property damage such as burn marks on furniture, carpets and countertops.

Merry Christmas 3-wick Sonoma candle.png
Merry Christmas Sonoma Goods for Life branded three-wick candle U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The candles have a date code of 10/19, 6/20 or 8/20. Click here to see the full listing of 30 models recalled. They were sold in Kohl’s stores and Kohls.com from December 2019 through last month for about $20.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Customers with a receipt can return the candles for a full refund. Customers without a receipt can return the candles for a store credit.

Anyone with questions should call Kohl’s at 855-564-5755, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

Make Today Happy Candle.png
Make Today Happy Sonoma Goods for Life branded three-wick candle U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service