Over 750,000 lighters recalled as fire hazards. They keep burning when they shouldn’t

There’s no problem at “Flame on!” for the Ronson Brand Tech Torch Auto Start. Zippo recalled about 758,000 of the Tech Torch Auto Start because manual stop might not work.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The Ronson Tech Torch can continue to produce a flame after the activation trigger is released into the off position, posing a fire hazard.”

And that’s happened 36 times to Zippo’s knowledge, including one time that caused “minor property damage.” Nobody’s been injured.

Zippo wants consumers to stop using the utility lighters, then contact the company at 800-407-0377 or CR@RonsonRecall.com for a refund, of sorts — a gift card.

Ronson Tech Torch Auto Start in packaging U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission