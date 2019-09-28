Is your dishwasher one of the 30,000 recalled for being a fire hazard?

ASKO dishwasher U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

ASKO recalled 30,000 dishwashers in the United States or Canada as a fire hazard.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The dishwasher power cord can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

ASKO said it’s received 53 reports of overheating power cords on the Slovenian-made machines, but no property damage.

This covers 14 model numbers D5426XLS; D5526XLFI; D5526XXLFI; D5436XLS; D5536XLFI; D5536XXFLI; D5536XXLFISOF; D5636XLHS/TH; D5636XXLHS/PH; D5636XXLHS/TH; D5636XXLHS/PH; D5636XXLSHI; D5556XXLFI; and D5656XXLHS/TH.

ASKO wants customers to turn the dishwasher power off via the circuit board and schedule a free repair by contacting ASKO via email at NAsupport@asko.com or calling 1-888-651-9376 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.