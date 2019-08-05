When you try to bounce, this trampoline might break. That’s why it’s been recalled.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Trampolines that collapse while in use aren’t just part of cartoon life. That’s why about 23,860 Super Jumper Trampolines have been recalled.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The welds on the metal railings (legs) can fail, posing fall and injury hazards.”

Super Jumper claims it’s heard of this happening 97 times, which have produced four minor injuries.

The 14-foot and 16-foot trampolines were sold online via Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com from November 2011 through June.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The reinforcement clamp Super Jumper will send to fix the problem of metal railings that can fail. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Super Jumper’s offering only a repair kit of reinforcement clamps. To get the clamps in one to three months, click here for a form to fill out and email to recall@superjumperinc.com. Or, call Super Jumper at 866-757-3636 from noon to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.